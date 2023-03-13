NCAA Tournament - East Region bracket breakdown
Yahoo Sports college basketball reporter Krysten Peek gives her first-look breakdown of the East Region of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket.
The Crimson Tide are seeking their first NCAA championship.
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
Alabama and South Carolina scored the No. 1 overall seeds in the men's and women's tournaments.
Houston over Kansas and Texas A&M's seeding were among the selection committee's most controversial decisions, as was one bubble team's inclusion in the field at all.
The women's NCAA tournament bracket is here.
The 2023 NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament bracket has been revealed. Here's the full bracket and schedule for the 68-team tournament.
While Scottie Scheffler took home the top prize, there were a handful of players who earned more than $1 million this week.
The 68-team NCAA women's basketball tournament is set. Get your printable bracket here and make your March Madness picks now.
The No. 1 seeds: South Carolina, Indiana, Virginia Tech and Stanford.
As news of the Rams-Dolphins trade broke, 49ers Twitter had a field day going in on Jalen Ramsey as he high-tailed it out of the NFC West.
Brock Purdy might not receive full clearance for another six months, but one Bay Area surgeon suggests that could be a positive for the 49ers quarterback.
UNC is the first preseason No. 1 to miss the NCAA tournament since the field expanded in 1985.
There are always NCAA teams who are glaringly more dangerous than their middling seeds suggest.
The Purdue Boilermakers go for the Big Ten basketball tournament championship against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Stay here for updates.
In connection with his Super Bowl-week suspensions by NFL Network and ESPN, Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin has sued only Marriott. For now. NFL Network (and, in turn, the NFL) could have potential liability to Irvin. A recent court filing made by Marriott underscores the possibility. In a Friday motion aimed at preventing Irvin’s [more]
Point spreads were released for the Thursday and Friday games.
Duke basketball saw its plan come together in Greensboro with an ACC Tournament championship. The Blue Devils never wavered in their belief.
How does the trade down to No. 9 impact the Bears' draft plan? Josh Schrock offers his latest mock after the blockbuster deal with the Panthers.
The Steelers traded receiver Chase Claypool in lieu of giving him the contract he surely will be expecting, possibly before the 2023 season begins. Now that the Bears, who acquired Claypool for a second-round pick, have added receiver D.J. Moore in the trade out of the No. 1 overall pick in the draft with the [more]