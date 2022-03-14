NCAA Tournament: Dick Vitale’s Final Four picks

College basketball hasn’t felt quite the same this year as Dick Vitale hasn’t been able to announce games since before the new year because of complications from his battle with cancer. The good news for all is that Vitale appears to be on the mend, in fact he even showed up at the SEC Tournament over the weekend.

That doesn’t mean he’ll be back in front of a TV camera giving his “Diaper Dandies” and “PTPers” anytime too soon, unfortunately.

However, Vitale did release his bracket picks on Sunday night. See below to find out who the legendary commentator has winning each regional and ultimately cutting down the nets.

West Region

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

West Regional Final:

No. 1 Gonzaga over No. 3. Texas Tech

East Region

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

East Regional Final:

No. 2 Kentucky over No. 4 UCLA

South Region

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

South Regional Final:

No. 3 Tennessee over No. 4 Illinois

Midwest Region:

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Midwest Regional Final:

No. 5 Iowa over No. 3. Wisconsin

Final Four Picks

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

National Semi-Final Picks:

No. 2 Kentucky over No. 1 Gonzaga

No. 5 Iowa over No. 3 Tennessee

National Champion

(AP Photo/Steve Helber)

National Championship Pick:

No. 2 Kentucky over No. 5 Iowa

