NCAA Tournament: Dick Vitale’s Final Four picks
College basketball hasn’t felt quite the same this year as Dick Vitale hasn’t been able to announce games since before the new year because of complications from his battle with cancer. The good news for all is that Vitale appears to be on the mend, in fact he even showed up at the SEC Tournament over the weekend.
That doesn’t mean he’ll be back in front of a TV camera giving his “Diaper Dandies” and “PTPers” anytime too soon, unfortunately.
However, Vitale did release his bracket picks on Sunday night. See below to find out who the legendary commentator has winning each regional and ultimately cutting down the nets.
West Region
West Regional Final:
No. 1 Gonzaga over No. 3. Texas Tech
East Region
East Regional Final:
No. 2 Kentucky over No. 4 UCLA
South Region
South Regional Final:
No. 3 Tennessee over No. 4 Illinois
Midwest Region:
Midwest Regional Final:
No. 5 Iowa over No. 3. Wisconsin
Final Four Picks
National Semi-Final Picks:
No. 2 Kentucky over No. 1 Gonzaga
No. 5 Iowa over No. 3 Tennessee
National Champion
National Championship Pick:
No. 2 Kentucky over No. 5 Iowa
