Why NCAA tournament COVID protocols could allow Virginia to play despite positive test

Two days before Selection Sunday, and exactly a week before the first round of the 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament tips off in Indianapolis, the defending national champions are in COVID-19 limbo.

Virginia, the ACC regular-season champ, and a potential top-four seed in the NCAA tournament, learned of a positive COVID test within its program on Friday. Its ACC semifinal against Georgia Tech was subsequently canceled.

What the positive test means for Virginia's March Madness participation, however, remains very much up in the air.

Will Virginia be able to play in NCAA tournament?

The short answer: As of Friday morning, nobody has ruled Virginia out of the NCAA tournament, and nothing in the NCAA's rules precludes the Cavaliers from playing – yet.

The player who tested positive is reportedly one of the eight who saw game time in Virginia's ACC quarterfinal win over Syracuse on Thursday. NCAA rules stipulate that this player will miss at least 10 days, meaning he'd miss the opening weekend of March Madness. He'd potentially be able to return if Virginia reaches the Sweet 16.

The trickier questions pertain to contact tracing, and to whether the rest of the Cavs will be able to compete without him.

Virginia beat Syracuse on a buzzer beater in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament, but it won't get to play in the semis due to a positive COVID-19 test. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

What are the NCAA tournament COVID quarantine protocols?

The NCAA's most basic rule is that any member of a team's travel party must test negative seven days in a row before participating in the tournament. As of now, the rest of Virginia's players and coaches are on track to meet that requirement.

But contact tracing can also lead to quarantines and ineligibility. That's why Virginia couldn't play Friday night in the ACC tournament – "a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing," per the ACC.

The NCAA, though, has its own rules. One positive test does not necessarily lead to the extended quarantining of an entire program. The contact tracing process – which uses data from tracking devices, game film, interviews and more – will seek to determine which other members of the program are considered "close contacts" of the COVID-positive player. Players and coaches who aren't deemed "close contacts" won't necessarily have to miss any practice or game time next week.

How will contact tracing affect Virginia's March Madness participation?

It's unclear how widely the "close contact" designation will apply. The CDC defines a "close contact" as "someone who was within six feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period," beginning two days before the administration of the positive test. The NCAA has adopted that definition, while acknowledging it's an inexact science.

Any close contact of the infected player will be subject to NCAA quarantine rules. A document updated in December outlines that, "when diagnostic testing resources are sufficient and available" – which they are for Virginia and other tourney-bound teams – "quarantine can end after [seven days] if a [player] tests negative, and if no symptoms were reported during daily monitoring."

So, in short: Any player not deemed a close contact will be available for practice and games throughout next week. Any close contact will quarantine, and miss most or all practices leading into the NCAA tournament. But if they continue to test negative, they'll be eligible to play next weekend.

Friday's positive test, therefore, will at the very least be a significant disruption. And Virginia will be without a rotation player for at least one March Madness game.

Their participation in the tournament will then depend on whether COVID-19 has already spread throughout the program. The COVID-positive player could have infected teammates over the past 48 hours. Any new cases might not appear in testing until next week. If one or more do appear, the contact tracing-quarantine process begins anew.

How many players does Virginia need to play?

As long as the Cavs have at least five eligible players, they can compete if they want, per NCAA senior VP of basketball Dan Gavitt.

What happens if Virginia withdraws?

If Virginia does have to pull out of the tournament, the NCAA's contingency plan depends on when the Cavs withdraw.

If they withdraw before Selection Sunday, they won't be selected.

If they withdraw between Selection Sunday and Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET, they'll be replaced by the first at-large team left out of the field.

If they withdraw anytime after Tuesday at 6 p.m., their next game will be declared a forfeit.

