NCAA Tournament committee reveals its early March Madness seedings, including Marquette and Wisconsin

March Madness is coming soon.

Just 29 days from Saturday will be "Selection Sunday," when the NCAA Tournament bracket is revealed. So with the regular season getting down to crunch time, the NCAA Tournament selection committee offered a snapshot of its current top 16 teams for the men's bracket on CBS.

Marquette was revealed to be a No. 2 seeding in the South Regional, and the No. 7 seeding overall.

Wisconsin, despite a recent four-game losing streak, was still a No. 4 seeding in the East Regional according to the selection committee.

The No. 1 seeds were Purdue, Connecticut, Houston and Arizona.

As of today, here's what the Top 16 seeds look like.



Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/LdVSnqzm3k — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 17, 2024

Of course, the thinking about these teams can change in a matter of hours with big games on the schedule. MU will play at Connecticut on Saturday, while UW will play at Iowa.

The Golden Eagles (19-5, 10-3 Big East) have won eight straight games and are ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press top 25. They have key wins at Illinois and over Kansas on a neutral court.

The Badgers (17-8, 9-5 Big Ten) are ranked No. 20 in the AP poll. Their best win came over MU on Dec. 2.

More: Marquette's David Joplin keeps improving. His coach at Brookfield Central knows the secret

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: NCAA Tournament committee has Marquette as a No. 2, Wisconsin a No. 4