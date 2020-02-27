NCAA Tournament Bubble Watch: Virginia Cavaliers have built some wiggle room

The Virginia Cavaliers have moved off the bubble in the minds of several bracketologists across the country. Via a five-game winning streak, the defending national champions are establishing themselves as a team that will be dancing in March Madness.

NBC Sports' Dave Ommen has the Cavaliers as high as a No. 9 seed. Joe Lunardi's latest bracketology projection has UVa at the No. 10 line, along with CBS' Jerry Palm.

With the bubble seed line hovering between the No. 11 and No. 12 seeds there is now some breathing room. A strong sign for the Cavaliers considering just a week ago they were considered to be one of the final handful of teams projected to make the NCAA Tournament. A less than stellar ACC didn't give them much of a chance to rise but for now, they've found a way to climb.

It's been simple for Virginia: they keep winning and other bubble teams continue to fall.

Their five-game winning streak gave them a solid amount of wiggle room. Other bubble teams dropped left and right but they stayed consistent. However, their biggest win during that stretch was a Quadrant 2 home win over Notre Dame - not much to hang their hat on. Next is where their road gets more challenging.

For their final three games, they host Duke, travel to Miami, before the season finale in Charlottesville against Louisville. It goes without saying the Cavs need to beat the Hurricanes, but a single win over Duke or Louisville might be enough to keep them in the tournament.

Here's how they shape up with other teams around the same seed line:

Virginia Cavaliers' Resume

Record: 20-7

NET: 51

KenPom: 47

BPI: 38

Average Seed: 10

Remaining Schedule: vs. #7 Duke, @ Miami, vs. #11 Louisville











Northern Iowa Panthers' Resume

Record: 24-5

NET: 44

KenPom: 45

BPI: 64

Average Seed: 11

Remaining Schedule: @ Drake











Xavier Musketeers' Resume

Record: 18-10

NET: 41

KenPom: 42

BPI: 50

Average Seed: 10

Remaining Schedule: @ Georgetown, @ Providence, vs. Butler











Cincinnati Bearcats' Resume

Record: 18-9

NET: 55

KenPom: 44

BPI: 42

Average Seed: 11

Remaining Schedule: @ #25 Houston, @ USF, vs. Temple











Utah State Aggies' Resume

Record: 23-7

NET: 35

KenPom: 38

BPI: 38

Average Seed: 10

Remaining Schedule: @ New Mexico











Wichita State Shockers' Resume

Record: 20-7

NET: 46

KenPom: 40

BPI: 40

Average Seed: 12

Remaining Schedule: vs. Temple, @ SMU, @ Memphis, vs. Tulsa











East Tennessee State Buccaneers' Resume

Record: 26-4

NET: 38

KenPom: 60

BPI: 45

Average Seed: 11

Remaining Schedule: vs. West Carolina











