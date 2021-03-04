NCAA Tournament Bubble Watch: Does Duke have a chance to make the field?
USA Today Sports' Scott Gleeson breaks down the bottom of the field heading toward the NCAA tournament.
Hunter Dickinson is one of 3 players from the Big Ten to be named a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy.
Isaiah Whaley had 17 points and 10 rebounds as UConn defeated Seton Hall 69-58 on Wednesday night.
For every three-point field made in both the men's and women's basketball tournaments, Pacific Premier Bank will be donating $100 to organizations focused on social injustice. After round one of the 2021 Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament, teams have made a total of 54 threes ($5,400).
Kevin Stefanski's first season as an NFL head coach was sublime, almost storybook. Stefanski, who was voted AP Coach of the Year for the Browns' turnaround in 2020, met with reporters Tuesday on Zoom for the first time since a day after the team's 22-17 divisional-round playoff loss at Kansas City. As is his style, Stefanski offered no juicy news nuggets about the Browns' offseason plans.
For more than a decade, Brad Hanson and other researchers have tailed the Pacific Northwest's endangered killer whales in a hard-sided inflatable boat, leaning over the edge with a standard pool skimmer to collect clues to their diet: bits of orca poop floating on the water, or fish scales sparkling just below the surface. Officials could use it in prioritizing certain habitat restoration efforts or in timing hatchery production of salmon to best benefit the whales, said co-author Lynne Barre of the National Marine Fisheries Service's Protected Resource Division.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Rookie LaMelo Ball has seized the attention of the NBA this season with his highlight reel passes and a surprising ability to score the basketball, including Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan. The six-time NBA champion said when the Hornets selected Ball with the No. 3 overall pick they hoped the crafty 6-foot-6 point guard would eventually rise to the level of becoming an All-Star. Jordan likes the way Ball is trending.
It's only three steps.
The actor who plays Migs Mayfield on the show said "it's f---ing crazy times" in regards to cancel culture.
Despite all your preparation, you might discover that your retirement is going to cost more than you planned.
Leon Draisaitl had an appropriately sarcastic response waiting for a reporter after getting swept by the Maple Leafs.
When Mike Krzyzewski decides to retire, Duke would undoubtedly prefer to hire a disciple as his replacement. But right now, none have emerged as a solid option.
Joakim Noah spent 13 seasons in the NBA.
Ben Roethlisberger will remain in Pittsburgh for the 2021 season. The Steelers announced today that they have signed Roethlisberger to a new contract that will keep him in town this year. There’s no word on the value or structure of the contract. The Steelers had made clear that Roethlisberger wouldn’t be back if he didn’t [more]
The Giants need to bolster their offensive firepower and the NFL Draft should help them do that. But what if Dave Gettleman ends up thinking defense with that pick?
Guess who's reportedly back? Former Minnesota Vikings DE Stephen Weatherly.
Joe Montana can't argue against Tom Brady's status in NFL history anymore.
Jackie Bradley Jr.'s Red Sox tenure has come to an end, as the free-agent outfielder reportedly is headed to the Brewers.
Prescott's contract talks seem to be positive as the new league year approaches. What is the future for players like Elliott and Gallup?
Jon Jones is apparently amused by Israel Adesanya's change of course when it comes to a potential highly anticipated grudge match.
The Sharks defended Joachim Blichfeld for his hit, but a possible suspension looms.