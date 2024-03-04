NCAA Tournament bracketology: Where Seton Hall, Princeton stand heading into final week

Brad Wachtel is a teacher by day, a leading NCAA Tournament bracketologist in his spare time, and this week has taken on an additional role: psychologist to a legion of nervous Seton Hall basketball fans.

The East Brunswick native and former Rutgers basketball staffer believes the Hall would lock up a Big Dance bid by beating Villanova and DePaul at home this week.

The Pirates (18-11 overall, 11-7 Big East) are coming off back-to-back blowout losses at league powers Creighton and UConn, but still control their own destiny starting with Wednesday’s showdown with surging Villanova (17-12, 10-8).

“If they beat Villanova they would have six Quad 1 wins and would be 6-7 against Quad 1 opponents, which is very strong for a bubble team,” Wachtel said. “The biggest weaknesses on Seton Hall’s resume are their metrics. But if their NET is still in their 60s, they can still get a bid.”

Seton Hall head coach Shaheen Holloway talks to Dre Davis (14), Jaden Bediako (15), Dylan Addae-Wusu (0) and Al-Amir Dawes (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marquette Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

As of Monday the Hall’s NET – a ranking system used by the selection committee that is mostly a sorting tool but is viewed as a part of the resume evaluation – is 68. That would improve with a 2-0 week. It should be noted that in 2022, Rutgers got into the tourney with a NET of 77 thanks to six Quad 1 victories.

It also should be noted that no Big East team ever has finished five games above .500 in league action and been left out of the field. Seton Hall would end up 13-7 with two wins this week.

“They still beat the two best teams in the conference in UConn and Marquette,” Wachtel said of the Pirates. “If they win two games this week, it puts them in a nice spot compared to the resumes of all the other bubble teams, and ultimately that’s what it comes down to.”

‘In a pretty good spot’

On his bracketology website “Facts & Bracks” – which can be found at www.factsandbracks.blogspot.com – Wachtel has Seton Hall and St. John’s among the last four teams in the field, playing in the First Four in Dayton.

His projections have been spot-on in the past. According to BracketMatrix.com, which assesses all bracketologists, Wachtel ranks 27th out of 174 over a five-year period. That’s much better than Fox Sports’ Mike DeCourcy (75th), ESPN’s Joe Lunardi (98th) or CBS’ Jerry Palm (an abysmal 142nd).

Like all insiders, Wachtel keeps a close eye on the lesser-known “strength of record” metric (SOR), which “measures a team on how difficult their wins or losses were,” he explained. Seton Hall’s SOR is 41 at the moment, and a 2-0 week would vault it into the 30s.

“That’s in a pretty good spot right now,” Wachtel said. “If you’re in the top 40, you’re going to be OK.”

Since metrics became part of the process, most teams with an SOR under 40 have made the field. Last year, Pitt got in with an SOR of 54.

Even if Seton Hall loses to Villanova – which has beaten the Pirates eight straight times, including by 26 points last month in Philadelphia – Wachtel thinks they could still get in, but will need some help. Basically, they would lose control of their destiny.

“When you’re on the bubble there are going to be other teams winning games, so if they lose to Villanova it keeps things open-ended,” he said.

One other factor could be Seton Hall’s Big East Tournament quarterfinal (the Pirates are a near-lock for the 4-5 quarterfinal next Thursday, March 14). St. John’s is the likeliest opponent, which would make for major bubble intrigue.

That would be a Quad 1 opportunity – one that could only help the Hall’s resume. There has been much debate in recent years about how much the selection committee considers conference tourney results, but Wachtel thinks it’s early enough in the week to potentially matter.

If Seton Hall goes 2-0 this week and then wins its Big East quarterfinal, he said, “we’ll have to see how everything plays out, but it’s possible they get out of Dayton (and into the main bracket without having to play in the First Four).”

That would mean a No. 10 seed.

Princeton’s situation

Members of the Princeton men's basketball team and their fans celebrate after Princeton defeated Rutgers, 68-61, in the college men's basketball game played at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton on Monday, November 6, 2023.

As of now Wachtel has Princeton as a No. 11 seed as the Ivy League’s likeliest automatic qualifier. The Tigers (23-3) can’t get an at-large bid because they’ve played no Quad 1 opponents – a problem less of their making and more of the system’s – but with a strength of record at 32, they will have a good seed for a mid-major if they wrap up the regular season with a win at Penn Saturday and follow that up by capturing the four-team Ivy League Tournament title.

“If they win out, I think probably an 11 seed,” Wachtel said. “Can they get a 10 seed? I’m going to say probably not. They’ll probably be an 11 seed. If they stumble at Penn but win the Ivy League Tournament, that probably knocks them down to a 12 seed.”

MAAC winner

Right now Wachtel has MAAC leader Quinnipiac as his best 16 seed, which means avoiding the First Four. If Saint Peter’s or Rider, both of which are on a roll, wind up winning the MAAC Tournament, they likely would be a 16 seed with the First Four a possibility. Circumstances around the country could elevate the MAAC champ to a 15, he said.

Much will play out over the next 12 days, but for Wachtel, March Madness already has begun. Despite working at a school and parenting a 1-year-old, he’s stayed up late to catch low-major darling Grand Canyon and Mountain West games, too.

“People can do bracketology and stare at numbers,” he said, “but I like to watch as many games as possible from different leagues so I can get a feel for these teams – and I do.”

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NCAA Tournament bracketology: Where Seton Hall, Princeton stand