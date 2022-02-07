NCAA Tournament bracketology: Blue-bloods back near the top of the seeding after off year

Last season marked one of the worst for men's college basketball's elite programs that have been atop the sport in different variations for decades.

Consider that a fluke season.

In assessing the top seeding lines in USA TODAY Sports' first bracket projection for the 2021-22 campaign, one thing is hard to miss: Blue-blood programs are back this year.

Following a résumé-boosting victory over Baylor this weekend, Kansas vaulted up the seeding line to secure one of the four No. 1 seeds alongside Auburn, Gonzaga and Purdue.

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up now and never miss a moment -- delivered to your inbox

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Winners and losers from the weekend

Kentucky and Duke are near the No. 2 line. They are back in great seeding positions following ugly seasons that saw them both miss the NCAA Tournament – the first time that's happened since 1976. Joining Kentucky and Duke as projected No. 2 seeds are reigning national champ Baylor and a revitalized Arizona program that's emerged ahead of UCLA in the Pac-12 title race.

Although it's early February and there's still plenty of basketball left to be played, it's fair to say that Kansas, Duke and Kentucky are back to where we're used to seeing them. All three blue-bloods have a shot at securing a No. 1 seed on Selection Sunday.

Christian Braun of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts after hitting a layup and drawing a foul against the Baylor Bears at Allen Fieldhouse.

No. 1 seeds

Auburn, Gonzaga, Purdue, Kansas.

Last four in

West Virginia, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Creighton.

First four out

San Diego State, Oregon, Florida, SMU.

Next four out

Mississippi State, Washington State, Minnesota, Florida State.

***

***

Others considered for at-large bids: Cincinnati, Texas A&M, Saint Bonaventure, Santa Clara, St. Johns, Colorado, South Carolina, Memphis, Kansas State, Saint Louis, Michigan, Toledo, Virginia, Fresno State, North Texas, Stanford, Dayton, VCU.

On Life Support: Virginia Tech, Penn State, Rutgers, Drake, Vanderbilt, Wichita State, Louisiana Tech, Richmond, Central Florida, Missouri State, Clemson.

Story continues

Multi-bid conferences: Big 12 (8), Big Ten (7), Big East (7), SEC (6), ACC (5), West Coast (4), Mountain West (3), Pac-12 (3), Ohio Valley (2).

Leaders or highest NET from projected one-bid conferences - (23 total): A10 - Davidson, AAC - Houston, America East - Vermont, Atlantic Sun - Jacksonville State, Big Sky - Montana State, Big South - Longwood, Big West - Cal State Fullerton, CAA - Towson, C-USA - UAB, Horizon - Cleveland State, Ivy League - Yale, MAAC - Iona, MAC - Ohio, MEAC - Norfolk State, Missouri Valley - Loyola-Chicago, Northeast - Wagner, Patriot - Colgate, Southern - Chattanooga, Southland - New Orleans, SWAC - Southern, Summit - South Dakota State, Sun Belt - Appalachian State, WAC - New Mexico State.

Ineligible schools: Oklahoma State (banned), Cal Baptist, North Alabama, Merrimack, Dixie State, Tarleton State, Bellarmine, UC San Diego, St. Thomas.

***

NCAA Tournament language explainer:

NET stands for the NCAA Evaluation Tool , which is the barometer for the selection committee. It includes game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin (capping at 10 points per game), and net offensive and defensive efficiency.

Quadrant 1 wins : Home games vs. 1-30 NET teams; Neutral-site games vs. 1-50 NET; Away games vs. 1-75 NET

Quadrant 2 wins: Home games vs. 31-75 NET; Neutral-site games vs. 51-100 NET; Away games vs. 76-135 NET

Quadrant 3 wins: Home games vs. 76-160 NET; Neutral-site games vs. 101-200 NET; Away games vs. 136-240 NET

Quadrant 4 wins: Home games vs. 161-plus NET; Neutral-site games vs. 201-plus NET; Away games vs. 241-plus NET

Note: Most statistical data is used from WarrenNolan.com. The NET rankings (NCAA Evaluation Tool) also are a reference point.

About our bracketologist: Shelby Mast has been projecting the field since 2005 on his website, Bracket W.A.G. He joined USA TODAY in 2014. In his ninth season as our national bracketologist, Mast has finished as one of the top three bracketologists in the past eight March Madnesses. He’s also predicted for The Indianapolis Star, collegeinsider.com and is an inaugural member of the Super 10 Selection Committee. Follow him on Twitter @BracketWag.

About our college basketball reporter: Scott Gleeson has covered men's college basketball for USA TODAY since 2012, contributing to bracketology and running Bubble Tracker before tackling everything March Madness following Selection Sunday. He correctly forecasted Virginia would win the national championship in 2019 before the season even began and also picked Loyola-Chicago as a Cinderella mid-major in 2018. Follow him on Twitter @ScottMGleeson.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NCAA Tournament bracketology: Blue-bloods back near top after off year