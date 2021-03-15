NCAA Tournament bracket tips: Everything you need to dominate your 2021 March Madness pool

Scott Gleeson and Jace Evans, USA TODAY
It's finally here.

After a one-year hiatus, the NCAA Tournament returns with all 68 men's basketball teams heading to Indianapolis to take part in March Madness.

USA TODAY Sports is here with your one-stop shop for the 2021 NCAA Tournament, with all the analysis and insight you'll need to win your bracket pool.

From the five teams you shouldn't count on to the teams that are primed to pull off an upset, this is the place for all your bracket needs.

Or course, you'll first need a bracket. You can print one out here!

You'll also want in on USA TODAY Sports' online brackets. Enter our pool or create your own and invite friends! And check out our experts' picks. The No. 1 seeds this year went to Gonzaga, which enters the NCAA Tournament unbeaten at 26-0, Baylor, Illinois and Michigan.

Team-by-team primer

Check out our NCAA Tournament capsules for a full region-by-region breakdown of all 68 teams participating in March Madness:

Expert March Madness bracket picks

You'll also want to check out bracket picks made by experts across the USA TODAY Network:

The NCAA Tournament is back and we're dishing out all the assists you need to win your bracket pool.

More NCAA Tournament

NO. 1s: USA TODAY Sports columnist Nancy Armour illuminates how No. 1 seeds are well-deserved for Gonzaga and Baylor and how it's been a long time coming following last year's cancellation when the two programs were also expected to be top seeds.

MISTAKES: USA TODAY Sports college basketball reporter Scott Gleeson writes about the six biggest mistakes the selection committee – the unofficial villain of March Madness – made.

SNUBS: Here's a look at the seven teams that got snubbed and left out of the field of 68, including Louisville and three other replacement teams that could be called upon if an NCAA Tournament team cannot meet COVID-19 protocols by Tuesday.

TEARS OF JOY: Wichita State, a bubble team that was the last to make the field, went bonkers after hearing the Shockers' name called on Selection Sunday.

UNEXPECTED MARCH: USA TODAY Sports reporter Paul Myerberg writes about March Oddness and to expect the unexpected in this most unpredictable NCAA Tournament.

COVID-19: Virginia, Kansas earn NCAA Tournament berths, but will they play?

GAMBLING ODDS: Gonzaga leads the way currently at +275 to win the national championship. Ten teams are +50000.

MASTER MARCH: Get the bracket help you need. Sign up for our daily newsletter here and we'll deliver!

Cinderellas

Here's a look at four teams that could play spoiler as a bracket-busting giant killer this year:

Blast from the past

If you’ve still got an appetite for more, tweet us at @USATODAYSports or follow us on Facebook and we’ll direct you to our college hoops specialists.

ALL 68 NCAA TOURNAMENT TEAMS

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: March Madness bracket predictions, tips: Guide to 2021 NCAA Tournament

  • When do NCAA Tournament games start? March Madness schedule for First Four and first-round games

    The 2021 NCAA Tournament schedule is different than it normally is. Here are the first-round game times for March Madness.

  • Preparing for March Madness in the middle of a pandemic

    The NCAA men’s college basketball tournament tips off this Thursday. The event is back after COVID-19 canceled it last year, and extra precautions are being put in place to help ensure a safe and smooth tournament. CBS Sports college basketball writer Matt Norlander joined CBSN to discuss.

  • March Madness 2021: NCAA Tournament bracket analysis, team capsules for East Region

    USA TODAY Sports breaks down the East Region bracket in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, with team-by-team capsule previews.

  • University Book Store Headlines: 3.15.2021

    Basketball, football and more in today's University Book Store Headlines. And it's birthday No. 55 for Troy Lewis

  • When is March Madness 2021: Dates, schedule, start, locations for NCAA men’s tournament

    After a year-long hiatus, the 2021 NCAA DI men’s basketball tournament is finally here. See below for all you need to know including the schedule, competition venues, how to get a printable bracket and find out whether or not fans will be allowed to attend games. Where will the 2021 men’s NCAA tournament take place?

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Which first-round lines moved right away, and why?

    There's value in paying attention to which way the first-round lines move.

  • March Madness 2021: Printable bracket, key players in NCAA Tournament

    Here's everything you need to know for the 2021 NCAA Tournament and where to print a bracket.

  • NCAA tournament bracket betting tips: Six winning strategies

    A look at some of the best strategies when it comes to betting and winning on the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

  • 4 teams coaches are expecting to make a run in NCAA men's tournament

    Which teams could bust up brackets? Yahoo Sports spoke to a dozen coaches this weekend to see which schools outside the top tier could make a run.

  • NCAA Tournament predictions: Four smartest first-round upset picks of March Madness

    These four picks are the smartest you could make in the first round of your March Madness predictions.

  • Gonzaga completes season-long run at No. 1 in AP Top 25

    Gonzaga opened the season at No. 1. The Bulldogs never let go of that ranking. Now, after a start-to-finish run atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, coach Mark Few’s Bulldogs are focused on trying to become the first unbeaten national champion in more than four decades.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: 5 takeaways from conference tournaments before betting the big dance

    Conference tournaments give clues to who might be the surprises of the big dance.

  • West Region Quick Takeaways

    Yahoo Sports College Basketball reporter Krysten Peek takes you through the West Region of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, and gives you her instant reaction to seeing the matchups for the first time. Make sure to sign up for Yahoo Fantasy’s 50-K Tourney Pick’Em contest for your chance at ten thousand dollars and a Las Vegas getaway. Free to play, so sign up now at yahoo.com/tourney.

  • NCAA tournament snubs Louisville, Duke among teams to turn down NIT

    The rewards of the NIT simply aren't enough for some programs to carry on with increased COVID-19 risk.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Opening lines for the first-round games of the NCAA tournament

    Bettors can't wait to see the point spreads for the first-round NCAA tournament games.

  • WNBA celebrates 25-year anniversary with creative logo as part of 'Count it' campaign

    The league released a video debuting the logo and announced plans for the Commissioner's Cup.

