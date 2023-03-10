NCAA tournament bracket: What time is Selection Sunday? Who has an automatic bid?

Villanova players stick a logo of their team on a bracket board after defeating Seton Hall in in the 2019 Big East Conference tournament. (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

Selection Sunday is almost here, meaning March Madness is about to hit in full force.

The 68-team bracket for the 2023 NCAA men's basketball tournament will be revealed on Sunday at 3 p.m. PDT on CBS. A live stream of the bracket reveal also will be streaming on NCAA.com and the March Madness Live app for iOS and Android devices.

Greg Gumbel will be hosting the selection show and will be joined by analysts Seth Davis, Jay Wright and Clark Kellogg as they look at the seedings and team selections made by the Division I Men's Basketball Committee.

Thirty-one teams will receive automatic bids, and 37 teams will make up the rest of the at-large pool. The tournament tips off Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio, with the First Four games. The first round starts Thursday.

The women's 68-team bracket will be revealed Sunday at 5 p.m. on ESPN.

Here is the 2023 NCAA men's tournament schedule

Here's a breakdown game dates for the entire NCAA men's basketball tournament:

Which men's teams have automatic bids so far?

Here are the teams that have received automatic tournament bids after winning their respective conference tournaments:

Need a printable 2023 men's bracket?

Here's one you can use.

Here is the 2023 NCAA women's tournament schedule

Here's a breakdown of the game dates for the entire NCAA women's basketball tournament:

Which women's teams have automatic bids so far?

Here are the teams that have received automatic tournament bids after winning their respective conference tournaments:

Need a printable women's 2023 bracket?

Here's one you can use.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.