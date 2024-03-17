NCAA tournament bracket revealed: UConn claims No. 1 overall seed

The NCAA men's tournament bracket was revealed on Sunday with UConn announced as the No. 1 overall seed playing out of the East region.

Houston is the No. 1 seed in the South region, and Purdue earned the No. 1 seed in the Midwest. North Carolina was named the No. 1 seed in the West, beating out follow projected contenders for the final top seed Iowa State, Tennessee and Arizona.

Iowa State, Arizona, Marquette and Tennessee earned No. 2 seeds.

How the Huskies got there

The reigning champion Huskies overtook previous favorite Purdue by defeating Marquette for the Big East tournament championship on Saturday on the heels of Purdue's loss to Wisconsin in the Big Ten tournament semifinals. UConn enters tournament play as the favorite to cut down the nets for a second straight season after a dominant run to the program's fifth national championship in 2023.

Those Huskies lost three starters to the NBA, but returned with an even stronger regular season as Rutgers transfer Cam Spencer joined backcourt mate Tristen Newton on the All-Big East first team alongside honorable mention center Donovan Clingan. Big East Freshman of the Year Stephon Castle rounds out a revamped UConn roster that produced a 31-3 record including a 13-3 slate against Quad 1 teams. UConn secured non-conference wins over Gonzaga, Texas and North Carolina, then swept the Big East regular season and tournament championships.

Tristen Newton (No. 2) and the Huskies seek a second-straight championship as the NCAA tournament's No. 1 overall seed. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

East Region

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Stetson

No. 8 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 9 Northwestern

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 UAB

No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Yale

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Duquesne

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Morehead State

No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 Drake

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 South Dakota State

South Region

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Longwood

No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Texas A&M

No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 James Madison

No. 4 Duke vs. No. 13 Vermont

No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 NC State

No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland

No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 Boise State/Colorado winner

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Western Kentucky

Midwest Region

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Montana State/Grambling State winner

No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 TCU

No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 McNeese State

No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Samford

No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oregon

No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 14 Arkon

No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Virginia/Colorado State winner

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's

West Region

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Howard/Wagner winner

No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Michigan State

No. 5 Saint Mary's vs. No. 12 Grand Canyon

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 Charleston

No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 11 New Mexico

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 Colgate

No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Nevada

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Long Beach State

Conferences with multiple bids

Big 12: 8

SEC: 8

Big Ten: 6

Mountain West: 6

ACC: 5

Pac 12: 4

Big East: 3

AAC: 2

Atlantic 10: 2

WCC: 2