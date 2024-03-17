NCAA tournament bracket revealed: UConn claims No. 1 overall seed
The NCAA men's tournament bracket was revealed on Sunday with UConn announced as the No. 1 overall seed playing out of the East region.
Houston is the No. 1 seed in the South region, and Purdue earned the No. 1 seed in the Midwest. North Carolina was named the No. 1 seed in the West, beating out follow projected contenders for the final top seed Iowa State, Tennessee and Arizona.
Iowa State, Arizona, Marquette and Tennessee earned No. 2 seeds.
How the Huskies got there
The reigning champion Huskies overtook previous favorite Purdue by defeating Marquette for the Big East tournament championship on Saturday on the heels of Purdue's loss to Wisconsin in the Big Ten tournament semifinals. UConn enters tournament play as the favorite to cut down the nets for a second straight season after a dominant run to the program's fifth national championship in 2023.
Those Huskies lost three starters to the NBA, but returned with an even stronger regular season as Rutgers transfer Cam Spencer joined backcourt mate Tristen Newton on the All-Big East first team alongside honorable mention center Donovan Clingan. Big East Freshman of the Year Stephon Castle rounds out a revamped UConn roster that produced a 31-3 record including a 13-3 slate against Quad 1 teams. UConn secured non-conference wins over Gonzaga, Texas and North Carolina, then swept the Big East regular season and tournament championships.
East Region
No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Stetson
No. 8 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 9 Northwestern
No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 UAB
No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Yale
No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Duquesne
No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Morehead State
No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 Drake
No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 South Dakota State
South Region
No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Longwood
No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Texas A&M
No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 James Madison
No. 4 Duke vs. No. 13 Vermont
No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 NC State
No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland
No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 Boise State/Colorado winner
No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Western Kentucky
Midwest Region
No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Montana State/Grambling State winner
No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 TCU
No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 McNeese State
No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Samford
No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oregon
No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 14 Arkon
No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Virginia/Colorado State winner
No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's
West Region
No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Howard/Wagner winner
No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Michigan State
No. 5 Saint Mary's vs. No. 12 Grand Canyon
No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 Charleston
No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 11 New Mexico
No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 Colgate
No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Nevada
No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Long Beach State
Conferences with multiple bids
Big 12: 8
SEC: 8
Big Ten: 6
Mountain West: 6
ACC: 5
Pac 12: 4
Big East: 3
AAC: 2
Atlantic 10: 2
WCC: 2