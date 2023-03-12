NCAA tournament bracket revealed: Alabama claims No. 1 overall seed

Brandon Miller and Nate Oats are seeking Alabama's first ever NCAA men's basketball championship (Marvin Gentry/Reuters)

The NCAA men's tournament bracket was revealed on Sunday with Alabama announced as the No. 1 overall seed playing out of the South region.

The Crimson Tide secured the designation after winning SEC regular-season and tournament titles capped by Sunday's 82-63 win over Texas A&M in the tournament championship game. They boast the nation's third-most Quadrant 1 wins with 12 and SEC Player of the Year Brandon Miller, considered by many to be the best player in the country.

Alabama enters tournament play under a pall of controversy after police said Miller delivered a gun to the scene of a fatal shooting in January involving ex-teammate Darius Miles, who faces a capital murder charge. Miller faces no charges and has continued to play since the allegation.

The Houston Cougars were announced as the second No. 1 seed ahead of a Kansas team that projected as a potential No. 1 overall seed before losing in the Big 12 tournament semifinals to Texas.

South Region:

No. 1 Alabama vs. First Four winner (No. 16 Texas A&M CC vs. No. 16 SE Missouri State)

No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 West Virginia

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 Charleston

No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 13 Furman

No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 NC State

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 UC Santa Barbara

No. 7 Misouri vs. No 10 Utah State

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 seed Princeton

Midwest Region:

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Northern Kentucky

No. 8 Iowa vs. No. 9 Auburn

No. 5 Miami (FL) vs. No. 12 Drake

No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 13 Kent State

No. 6 Iowa State vs. First Four winner (No. 11 Mississippi State vs. No. 11 Pitt)

No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 14 Kennesaw State

No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Penn State

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Colgate

This story will be updated as the rest of the NCAA tournament bracket is revealed.