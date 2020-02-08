NCAA Tournament Bracket Reveal: Here is what the top 16 teams look like right now

The NCAA Tournament bracket reveal is here!

On Saturday afternoon, the NCAA tournament selection committee unveiled an early look at the top 16 seeds in the NCAA tournament as of today.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here is Dave Ommen’s most recent bracket projection. And if your team isn’t in the NCAA tournament bracket reveal, then it may be on the bubble. Our updated Bubble Watch can be found here.

EAST REGION

SAN DIEGO STATE DUKE MARYLAND BUTLER

SOUTH REGION

BAYLOR LOUISVILLE SETON HALL AUBURN

WEST REGION

GONZAGA WEST VIRGINIA VILLANOVA OREGON

MIDWEST REGION

KANSAS DAYTON FLORIDA STATE MICHIGAN STATE

And here is the NCAA’s top 16 seed list:

BAYLOR KANSAS GONZAGA SAN DIEGO STATE DUKE DAYTON LOUISVILLE WEST VIRGINIA MARYLAND FLORIDA STATE SETON HALL VILLANOVA AUBURN OREGON BUTLER MICHIGAN STATE

TAKEAWAYS

– Not surprisingly, Baylor was the No. 1 overall seed, and this was the one decision that was easy for the committee to make. They reside in the South. What was a little surprising was that Kansas, and not Gonzaga or San Diego State, was the No. 2 overall seed, getting sent to the Midwest Region.

Gonzaga is the No. 3 overall seed and San Diego State is No. 4, which is a massive, massive distinction. Gonzaga gets to stay out west and play in a regional in LA while SDSU has to travel across the country and play in New York City. I never really thought about how important this distinction is going to be. The Aztecs getting slotted below Gonzaga means that instead of playing a regional in Los Angeles they have to travel to New York City and play Duke, Maryland or Butler?

If you’re San Diego State, would you rather play in the East as a No. 1 seed or stink in Gonzaga’s bracket as a No. 2 seed in Los Angeles?

– Kevin White, the Selection Committee chair, noted that Iowa, Kentucky and LSU were the next three teams under consideration.

– Arizona is the team ranked highest in the NET (8) and KenPom (11) that did not make it into the field. Kentucky (15) is the highest ranked team in the AP poll that did not get the nod as a top four seed.

– I really don’t have any quibbles with who made it into the top 16. Our Dave Ommen has Kentucky as a No. 4 seed and Michigan State as a No. 5 seed, and there can be an argument made for both, but I don’t think it’s egregious to leave Kentucky out despite their head-to-head win because of the three bad losses on their resume.