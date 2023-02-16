NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections, 68 Team Predictions, Bubble Teams February 16
NCAA Tournament bracket projections and predictions for where the 68 teams will be. Who’s likely to be in, and who’s on the bubble?
NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections
At the moment – if the NCAA Tournament selection was happening right now – here’s the best guess for where the 68 teams would be seeded. Who would be in, and who would be on the bubble and possible miss out?
NCAA Tournament Bubble: Projected First Four Out
New Mexico (Mountain West)
Oregon (Pac-12)
USC (Pac-12)
Wisconsin (Big Ten)
NCAA Tournament Bubble: Projected Last Four In
aka, these four will probably be knocked out once the conference tournament weirdness kicks in
Boise State (Mountain West)
Mississippi State (SEC)
Nevada (Mountain West)
West Virginia (Big 12)
On the flip side …
NCAA Tournament Bubble: Four That Will Probably Screw Everyone Up
aka, these four are projected out teams that might end up getting in after going on a splashy run in the conference tournaments
North Texas (Conference USA)
Utah State (Mountain West)
Wake Forest (ACC)
Wisconsin (Big Ten)
NCAA Tournament Projected 16 Seeds
Northwestern State (Southland)
UNC Asheville (Big South)
Teams in Play-In Games
Fairleigh Dickinson (Northeast)
Grambling (SWAC)
Morehead State (Ohio Valley)
Norfolk State (MEAC)
NCAA Tournament Projected 15 Seeds
Colgate (Patriot)
Montana State (Big Sky)
Vermont (America East)
Youngstown State (Horizon)
NCAA Tournament Projected 14 Seeds
Furman (Southern)
Iona (Metro Atlantic Athletic)
UC Santa Barbara (Big West)
Yale (Ivy)
NCAA Tournament Projected 13 Seeds
Dayton (Atlantic 10)
Drake (Missouri Valley)
Kent State (MAC)
Sam Houston (WAC)
NCAA Tournament Projected 12 Seeds
Boise State (Mountain West)
Charleston (Colonial)
Liberty (Atlantic Sun)
Nevada (Mountain West)
NCAA Tournament Projected 11 Seeds
Clemson (ACC)
Southern Miss (Sun Belt)
Teams in Play-In Games
Memphis (American Athletic)
Mississippi State (SEC)
North Carolina (ACC)
West Virginia (Big 12)
NCAA Tournament Projected 10 Seeds
Kentucky (SEC)
Oral Roberts (Summit)
Pitt (ACC)
Texas A&M (SEC)
NCAA Tournament Projected 9 Seeds
Duke (ACC)
Florida Atlantic (Conference USA)
Maryland (Big Ten)
Missouri (SEC)
NCAA Tournament Projected 8 Seeds
Auburn (SEC)
Michigan State (Big Ten)
NC State (ACC)
Rutgers (Big Ten)
NCAA Tournament Projected 7 Seeds
Arkansas (SEC)
Iowa (Big Ten)
Oklahoma State (Big 12)
Providence (Big East)
NCAA Tournament Projected 6 Seeds
Creighton (Big East)
Illinois (Big Ten)
Northwestern (Big Ten)
TCU (Big 12)
NCAA Tournament Projected 5 Seeds
Indiana (Big Ten)
Miami (ACC)
Saint Mary’s (West Coast)
San Diego State (Mountain West)
NCAA Tournament Projected 4 Seeds
Iowa State (Big 12)
Kansas State (Big 12)
UConn (Big East)
Xavier (Big East)
NCAA Tournament Projected 3 Seeds
Gonzaga (West Coast)
Texas (Big 12)
Marquette (Big East)
Virginia (ACC)
NCAA Tournament Projected 2 Seeds
Baylor (Big 12)
Kansas (Big 12)
UCLA (Pac-12)
Virginia (ACC)
NCAA Tournament Projected 1 Seeds
Alabama (SEC)
Arizona (Pac-12)
Houston (AAC)
Purdue (Big Ten)
