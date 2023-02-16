NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections, 68 Team Predictions, Bubble Teams February 16

NCAA Tournament bracket projections and predictions for where the 68 teams will be. Who’s likely to be in, and who’s on the bubble?

NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections

At the moment – if the NCAA Tournament selection was happening right now – here’s the best guess for where the 68 teams would be seeded. Who would be in, and who would be on the bubble and possible miss out?



NCAA Tournament Bubble: Projected First Four Out

New Mexico (Mountain West)

Oregon (Pac-12)

USC (Pac-12)

Wisconsin (Big Ten)

NCAA Tournament Bubble: Projected Last Four In

aka, these four will probably be knocked out once the conference tournament weirdness kicks in

Boise State (Mountain West)

Mississippi State (SEC)

Nevada (Mountain West)

West Virginia (Big 12)

On the flip side …

NCAA Tournament Bubble: Four That Will Probably Screw Everyone Up

aka, these four are projected out teams that might end up getting in after going on a splashy run in the conference tournaments

North Texas (Conference USA)

Utah State (Mountain West)

Wake Forest (ACC)

Wisconsin (Big Ten)

NCAA Tournament Projected 16 Seeds

Northwestern State (Southland)

UNC Asheville (Big South)

Teams in Play-In Games

Fairleigh Dickinson (Northeast)

Grambling (SWAC)

Morehead State (Ohio Valley)

Norfolk State (MEAC)

NCAA Tournament Projected 15 Seeds

Colgate (Patriot)

Montana State (Big Sky)

Vermont (America East)

Youngstown State (Horizon)

NCAA Tournament Projected 14 Seeds

Furman (Southern)

Iona (Metro Atlantic Athletic)

UC Santa Barbara (Big West)

Yale (Ivy)

NCAA Tournament Projected 13 Seeds

Dayton (Atlantic 10)

Drake (Missouri Valley)

Kent State (MAC)

Sam Houston (WAC)

NCAA Tournament Projected 12 Seeds

Boise State (Mountain West)

Charleston (Colonial)

Liberty (Atlantic Sun)

Nevada (Mountain West)

NCAA Tournament Projected 11 Seeds

Clemson (ACC)

Southern Miss (Sun Belt)

Teams in Play-In Games

Memphis (American Athletic)

Mississippi State (SEC)

North Carolina (ACC)

West Virginia (Big 12)

NCAA Tournament Projected 10 Seeds

Kentucky (SEC)

Oral Roberts (Summit)

Pitt (ACC)

Texas A&M (SEC)

NCAA Tournament Projected 9 Seeds

Duke (ACC)

Florida Atlantic (Conference USA)

Maryland (Big Ten)

Missouri (SEC)

NCAA Tournament Projected 8 Seeds

Auburn (SEC)

Michigan State (Big Ten)

NC State (ACC)

Rutgers (Big Ten)

NCAA Tournament Projected 7 Seeds

Arkansas (SEC)

Iowa (Big Ten)

Oklahoma State (Big 12)

Providence (Big East)

NCAA Tournament Projected 6 Seeds

Creighton (Big East)

Illinois (Big Ten)

Northwestern (Big Ten)

TCU (Big 12)

NCAA Tournament Projected 5 Seeds

Indiana (Big Ten)

Miami (ACC)

Saint Mary’s (West Coast)

San Diego State (Mountain West)

NCAA Tournament Projected 4 Seeds

Iowa State (Big 12)

Kansas State (Big 12)

UConn (Big East)

Xavier (Big East)

NCAA Tournament Projected 3 Seeds

Gonzaga (West Coast)

Texas (Big 12)

Marquette (Big East)

Virginia (ACC)

NCAA Tournament Projected 2 Seeds

Baylor (Big 12)

Kansas (Big 12)

UCLA (Pac-12)

Virginia (ACC)

NCAA Tournament Projected 1 Seeds

Alabama (SEC)

Arizona (Pac-12)

Houston (AAC)

Purdue (Big Ten)

