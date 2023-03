NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections, 68 Team Predictions, Bubble Teams March 6

NCAA Tournament bracket projections and predictions for where the 68 teams will be. Who’s likely to be in, and who’s on the bubble?

NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections

– CFN 1-68 Rankings, March 6

Teams in bold and italics have earned an automatic bid

NCAA Tournament Bubble: Projected First Four Out

Wisconsin (Big Ten)

North Carolina (ACC)

Clemson (ACC)

Utah State (Mountain West)

NCAA Tournament Bubble: Projected Last Four In

aka, these four will probably be knocked out once the conference tournament weirdness kicks in

Mississippi State (SEC)

Arizona State (Pac-12)

Rutgers (Big Ten)

Nevada (Mountain West)

On the flip side …

NCAA Tournament Bubble: Four That Will Probably Screw Everyone Up

aka, these four are projected out teams that might end up getting in after going on a splashy run in the respective conference tournaments

Seton Hall (Big East)

Oregon (Pac-12)

Wake Forest (ACC)

New Mexico (Mountain West)

NCAA Tournament Projected 16 Seeds

Southeast Missouri State (Ohio Valley)

UNC Asheville (Big South)



Teams in Play-In Games

Fairleigh Dickinson (Northeast)

Grambling (SWAC)

North Carolina Central (MEAC)

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Southland)



NCAA Tournament Projected 15 Seeds

Eastern Michigan (Big Sky)

Kennesaw State (Atlantic Sun)

Vermont (America East)

Youngstown State (Horizon)

NCAA Tournament Projected 14 Seeds

Colgate (Patriot)

Iona (Metro Atlantic Athletic)

Louisiana (Sun Belt)

UC Santa Barbara (Big West)

NCAA Tournament Projected 13 Seeds

Furman (Southern)

Sam Houston (WAC)

Toledo (MAC)

Yale (Ivy)

NCAA Tournament Projected 12 Seeds

Charleston (Colonial)

Drake (Missouri Valley)

Oral Roberts (Summit)

VCU (Atlantic 10)

NCAA Tournament Projected 11 Seeds

Auburn (SEC)

Penn State (Big Ten)

Teams in Play-In Games

Arizona State (Pac-12)

Mississippi State (SEC)

Nevada (Mountain West)

Rutgers (Big Ten)

NCAA Tournament Projected 10 Seeds

Boise State (Mountain West)

Florida Atlantic (Conference USA)

USC (Pac-12)

West Virginia (Big 12)

NCAA Tournament Projected 9 Seeds

Arkansas (SEC)

Illinois (Big Ten)

Memphis (American Athletic)

NC State (ACC)

NCAA Tournament Projected 8 Seeds

Iowa (Big Ten)

Maryland (Big Ten)

Missouri (SEC)

Pitt (ACC)

NCAA Tournament Projected 7 Seeds

Kentucky (SEC)

Michigan State (Big Ten)

Northwestern (Big Ten)

Providence (Big East)

NCAA Tournament Projected 6 Seeds

Duke (ACC)

Iowa State (Big 12)

Saint Mary’s (West Coast)

Texas A&M (SEC)

NCAA Tournament Projected 5 Seeds

Creighton (Big East)

Indiana (Big Ten)

San Diego State (Mountain West)

TCU (Big 12)

NCAA Tournament Projected 4 Seeds

Miami (ACC)

Tennessee (SEC)

Virginia (ACC)

Xavier (Big East)

NCAA Tournament Projected 3 Seeds

Gonzaga (West Coast)

Marquette (Big East)

Kansas State (Big12)

UConn (Big East)

NCAA Tournament Projected 2 Seeds

Arizona (Pac-12)

Baylor (Big 12)

Purdue (Big Ten)

Texas (Big 12)

NCAA Tournament Projected 1 Seeds

Alabama (SEC)

Houston (AAC)

Kansas (Big 12)

UCLA (Pac-12)

