NCAA tournament bracket cheat sheet: Everything you need to win your pool

Don't be that person who finds themselves crumpling up and throwing away their NCAA tournament bracket on Friday afternoon of the first weekend.

Don't be that person who makes a bold prediction on who makes the Final Four, only to watch none of your teams make it.

Don't be that Michigan or Michigan State basketball homer who blindly picks their favorite team to win it all, when it's very possible they don't make it to the Sweet 16.

Be educated. Know what you're doing. Make measured decisions. Fill your bracket out responsibly. Be better.

OK, now that we got that pep talk out of the way, let's get you everything you need to win this year's March Madness office pool and earn bragging rights for the next 364 days.

Print your NCAA tournament bracket

Not going to get very far if you don't print one (or ten) of these.

>> Tap for a printable NCAA tournament bracket (PDF)

Get to know the NCAA tournament teams

USA TODAY's team of experts breaks down each region of the NCAA tournaments and what to watch from each team.

• West Region: We could see a top-flight Elite Eight matchup with No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Duke ... that is, if the Blue Devils can get past (potentially) No. 7 seed Michigan State in the second round!

• East Region: This is a region loaded with talent, led by No. 1 Baylor and No. 2 Kentucky. But there's another team outside the top four seeds that could make noise.

• South Region: No. 1 seed Arizona has been one of the most complete teams in college basketball all season, but there are some intriguing matchups in store.

• Midwest Region: This part of the bracket could be upset central. No. 5 seed Iowa is a dangerous team of late and could be a trendy pick to make the Final Four. Can No. 1 Kansas hold serve?

NCAA tournament upsets and sleepers to watch

Don't go chalk with your bracket. They call it "March Madness" for a reason, and a good way to get a leg up in your office pool is to have inside knowledge on which teams are better (or worse) than where they're seeded. These resources should help with that.

• Overseeded and underseeded teams: Knowing which teams are not as good as (or better than) their seed suggests is half the battle. Start here.

• Six dark horse teams you shouldn't sleep on: You may not know much about these middle-seeded teams, but they could wreak havoc on your bracket later in the tournament if you're not careful.

• Overrated teams in the NCAA tournament: If you're looking for higher seeds that could make a quick exit, here are some options to consider. (Hint: Two of them are Big Ten teams.)

• Five mid-major Cinderellas that could bust your bracket: Loyola Chicago in 2018. Florida Gulf Coast in 2013. Virginia Commonwealth in 2011. George Mason in 2006. Do we need to keep going? Here's who could be "that" team in 2022.

An inside look at Michigan, Michigan State

Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks defends Michigan State Spartans guard Max Christie on March 1, 2022 at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

Look, we know you're thinking it. "Look at all that talent Michigan has, it can finally put it together in the tournament!" Or maybe its, "Look, Michigan State hit a rough patch, but it's Tom Izzo, and you can't count him out in March!"

But putting your homerism aside, do the No. 7 seeded Spartans and No. 11 seeded Wolverines really have a chance to break millions of brackets down the road? It's a good thing you're on Freep.com, where the best coverage on these two teams resides.

• Can MSU, Michigan tell a different story? Shawn Windsor breaks down the Spartans and Wolverines' chances in the NCAA tournament after relatively disappointing regular seasons.

• No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 6 Colorado State: What are U-M's chances of getting the upset over the Rams in the first round? And does it have the chops to make a deep run? Beat writer Michael Cohen breaks it down. [Also: A look at Colorado State.]

• No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson: Familiarity and story lines await MSU in this year's tournament; first, it's Foster Loyer, a former Spartan, and Davidson, with the winner likely facing No. 2 Duke in coach Mike Krzyzewski's final season. Can Tom Izzo and the Spartans make some March magic happen again? [Also: A look at Davidson.]

NCAA tournament predictions

Finally, let's get down to brass tacks and discuss: Who's actually making the Final Four? And who's winning it all? These predictions are likely worth the most points in your office pool, so it's most important to get these right ... if you can.

• Free Press expert predictions: Mitch Albom, Michael Cohen Chris Solari, Shawn Windsor and Jeff Seidel make their picks.

• USA TODAY Sports bracket predictions: Each of USA TODAY Sports' college basketball insiders have already filled their brackets out, if you're looking to go deeper with predictions: Scott Gleeson, Paul Myerberg, Erick Smith, Dan Wolken, Eddie Timanus and Jordan Guskey.

