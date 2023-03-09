NCAA Tournament booked? Twitter reacts to Rutgers basketball beating Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament
Rutgers basketball put together a strong performance in downing Michigan basketball in the Big Ten Tournament.
Rutgers basketball put together a strong performance in downing Michigan basketball in the Big Ten Tournament.
You're already going to fill out a bracket, so why not do it on Yahoo, where you'll have TWO free-to-play chances at $25,000 with our men's and women's tourney contests.
Michigan made a season-low four field goals in the second half in a loss to Rutgers in the Big Ten tournament, ending NCAA tournament hopes
With March Madness just a few weeks away, here is a look at the top 10 winningest head coaches in mens college basketball history.
Denver has climbed up to second in the rankings.
Iowa got caught looking ahead when it lost to Nebraska on Sunday in the regular-season finale.
A free-agent offensive tackle caused a stir among Chiefs fans with one simple tweet.
Boroski never took it for granted, getting a free pass to see some of college basketball's historic games, getting to play a part in that history.
Joel Berry, who famously won a national title on two sprained ankles, felt for Armando Bacot on Wednesday. “It’s very tender, but you know you’re a key part of your team and you’ve got to be out on the floor.”
Mississippi State football opened its 2024 recruiting cycle with a splash. Four-star QB Josh Flowers has committed to Zach Arnett's Bulldogs.
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Boston Celtics host the Portland Trail Blazers
Valentina Shevchenko seemingly was pulling away from a game Alexa Grasso at UFC 285 until one big mistake led to a stunning finish.
Upsets have jumbled the teams at the top and created questions for the committee about No. 1 seeds, as well as what to do about LSU, how to slot in all the Big Ten talent and how many bubble teams can make the field.
North Carolina basketball split a pair of games with Virginia in the regular season. Here’s our score prediction for the ACC Tournament matchup.
The Horned Frogs will attempt to win the Big 12 tournament without a key piece
On his podcast, Warriors forward Draymond Green offered support to Ja Morant but said he can't be a face of the NBA and also put the league in harm's way
The Badgers (17-14) went one-and-out in the Big Ten tournament for the second consecutive season.
Aaron Rodgers trade rumors have buzzed for years, but a deal seems closer than ever.
What NBA pundits were saying about Kevin Durant's injury and how it would affect the Phoenix Suns' NBA title chances in 2023.
Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl shared a lesson former Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt taught him during their time in Knoxville.
After a perfect 5-0 homestand, the Warriors again have taken steps back -- all before playing the Grizzlies in Memphis.