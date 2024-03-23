NCAA Tournament: Betting line drops slightly in favor of Ducks vs. Creighton

The Oregon Ducks are going to be underdogs entering the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Creighton Bluejays, but as we get closer to tip-off, the betting line is moving in their favor.

Once the matchup was set on Thursday afternoon, the betting line opened up at 5.5 points in favor of the 3-seed Bluejays, but it has since dropped a point in favor of the 11-seed Ducks, who are now a 4.5-point underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

While Oregon rode a 40-point game from Jermaine Couisnard in the opening game against the South Carolina Gamecocks earlier in the week, there will need to be a stellar performance from N’Faly Dante in this one if the Ducks want to advance to the Sweet 16. Dante will be matched up with Creighton’s center Ryan Kalkbrenner, one of the better big men in the nation.

Though the Ducks aren’t favored to win, I don’t think anyone who has watched Dana Altman’s squad play over the last few weeks would be surprised to see them keep this magical run alive and live for another week.

Tip is set for 6:40 p.m. PT, on TBS.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire