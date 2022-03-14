NCAA tournament betting: Kansas and Auburn are the favorites in the Midwest

Can Kansas get to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament?

The Jayhawks haven’t been past the first weekend of the NCAA tournament since making it to the Final Four in 2018. Kansas has lost in the second round in each of its last two tournament appearances and neither of those losses have been especially close. Auburn — the No. 2 seed in the Midwest this season — beat Kansas by 14 in the second round of the 2019 NCAA tournament and USC — the No. 7 seed in the Midwest — beat the Jayhawks by 34 in 2021.

Kansas wasn’t a No. 1 seed in any of those seasons, however. This year the Jayhawks are the top seed in the Midwest Region and it’s arguable that KU got the easiest draw of any top seed. And they won't have to face Auburn or USC until the Elite Eight.

That relative ease is reflected in the odds to win the region. No. 3 seed Wisconsin is at +1200 to win the Midwest as oddsmakers aren’t too keen on Johnny Davis’ ability to carry the Badgers to New Orleans. No. 4 seed Providence is a whopping +2500 to win the region after posting an average margin of victory of 4.8 points in 2021-22. Three of the Friars’ final six games of the season went to overtime.

The No. 3 favorite to win the region behind Kansas and No. 2 seed Auburn is No. 5 seed Iowa. The Hawkeyes beat Purdue to win the Big Ten tournament on Sunday and will be favored over the Friars if the two meet each other in the second round of the tournament.

Here’s a look at the odds to win the Midwest according to BetMGM and what you need to know to get started betting on the region.

Odds to win region

No. 1 Kansas (+200)

No. 2 Auburn (+320)

No. 3 Wisconsin (+1200)

No. 4 Providence (+2500)

No. 5 Iowa (+375)

No. 6 LSU (+1600)

No. 7 USC (+2500)

No. 8 San Diego State (+3300)

No. 9 Creighton (+4000)

No. 10 Miami (+3300)

No. 11 Iowa State (+6600)

No. 12 Richmond (+8000)

No. 13 South Dakota State (+10000)

No. 14 Colgate (+20000)

No. 15 Jacksonville State (+20000)

No. 16 Texas Southern (+20000)

No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi (+20000)

Ochai Agbaji and Kansas are the No. 1 seed in the Midwest for the 2022 NCAA tournament. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The favorite

No. 1 Kansas (+950 to win national title): The Jayhawks are tied with fellow Big 12 conference rival Baylor as the No. 5 favorite to win the national title and you can argue that Kansas got the easiest path to the Final Four of the four No. 1 seeds. Ochai Ogbaji is incredibly fun to watch and Christian Braun has developed into a solid No. 2 scorer for the Jayhawks. The wild card here is Mitch Lightfoot’s knee injury. The sixth-year senior sprained his knee in the Big 12 title game against Texas Tech on Saturday. He only plays 13 minutes a game but is the first big man off the bench. If he’s unavailable or limited for the NCAA tournament, Kansas will be playing a small lineup for significant stretches.

Value plays

No. 5 Iowa (+375 to win region): The Big Ten tournament champions have the third-best odds of anyone in the region and they’re the only team worth betting outside the top two here. Providence has lived on the edge all season long and there’s not much margin for error in the NCAA tournament. Wisconsin, meanwhile, needs someone to step up outside of Johnny Davis.

But back to Iowa. The Hawkeyes average 84 points per game and Keegan Murray scores nearly 24 of them. His brother Kris also shoots over 40% from three whole Jordan Bohannon averages 11 points per game on 39% shooting from deep. This is a team that can score on Kansas if the teams meet in the Sweet 16 and some foul trouble for David McCormick could spell trouble for the Jayhawks. It’s also worth noting that Iowa has lost just twice since February began.

