NCAA tournament - Armando Bacot & UNC dominate Wagner, set up clash with Michigan State

Video Transcript

JASON FITZ: Number one seed North Carolina demolishes Wagner, 90-62. So now what? Krysten Peek, Danny Green. I'm Jason Fitz. KP, what did you see from North Carolina in this game?

KRYSTEN PEEK: I mean, the execution was incredible. And yes, they're the number one seed. They're facing the 16. But even when Wagner tried to slow them down in a zone, they still were patient. They limited the turnovers. And they had the advantage with Armando Bacot in the paint, and they used that to their advantage. And they looked-- they looked really strong across the board.

JASON FITZ: Danny's over here smiling. He can't even-- what's it mean for the matchup against Michigan State?

DANNY GREEN: I like my chances. I like my odds. Like I said, they tried to slow the game down. Armando came up big. RJ shot the ball well. If we do that same and execute the same way we did tonight against Michigan State, I like where we stand. I do not like the fact that our record overall, it seems like it's in their favor. Because we've been winning as of--

KRYSTEN PEEK: No, it's in your favor.

DANNY GREEN: We've been winning as of late. I feel like it's finally coming around, like for their turn to win a game. I think--

KRYSTEN PEEK: Oh, I got you. Yeah.

DANNY GREEN: So I think we're 12 and 4 in the last 16, 16 games against Michigan State. So I could see that-- hopefully, this is not the day or the year that it turns around. So--

JASON FITZ: It should be pointed out, North Carolina 5 and 0 all time versus Michigan State in the tournament. First meeting since the 2009 national championship game that Danny played in.

DANNY GREEN: Yeah, I was in it. That was a long time ago.

JASON FITZ: Danny played-- I'm just-- now, but you mentioned execution. We all see it from North Carolina. I'm curious, KP. I don't know if Michigan State can execute against that Tar Heels team the way they did today.

KRYSTEN PEEK: Yeah, they looked incredible in their game against Mississippi State. There was a lot of execution going on. They were making shots. You know, Mr. March, Tom Izzo, he just finds ways to get it done this month. So I know you're a little nervous. You're not going into this game confident by any means.

DANNY GREEN: Not 100%. Both teams started off a little slow. I did like how Michigan State did pick it up in the second half. So did Carolina. We'll see who takes the first punch. I think that's going to dictate the tempo and the pace of the game and who wins the game.

JASON FITZ: I don't think I'm an adult enough not to troll him, so our friendships will be tested. It'll be fun to watch.