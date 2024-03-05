NCAA tournament appears unlikely for UCF, but knocking off No. 1 Houston would be a memorable Senior Night

UCF‘s men’s basketball team has had its share of memorable moments during its debut season in the Big 12.

The Knights upset No. 3 Kansas, secured their first conference road win at Texas and achieved a program-best three wins against ranked opponents (Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas Tech).

Wednesday night’s game against No. 1 Houston (26-3, 13-3 Big 12) at Addition Financial Arena is another historic moment in at least one way (7 p.m., ESPN+). It will be the first time UCF (15-13, 6-10 Big 12) has hosted a top-ranked team since moving to Division I.

“They’re very excited about an opportunity to compete against a team that’s ranked No. 1 in the nation,” UCF coach Johnny Dawkins said. “How often do you get a chance to do that and you’re playing against the No. 1 team in your conference?”

UCF is winless in its two previous meetings against a No. 1: A 77-76 loss to No. 1 Duke in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament and an 85-64 road loss at No. 1 Memphis in 2008.

To add to the evening, it’s also Senior Night for several Knights, including Shemarri Allen, C.J. Walker, Ibrahima Diallo, Omar Payne and Antwann Jones.

“We’ve got to be the most together team and play as hard as we can,” said junior guard Darius Johnson. “It’s our seniors’ last time playing on this floor and it’ll be a huge and memorable moment for them to be able to beat the No. 1 team in the country on our home floor.”

This is the second meeting between the former American Athletic Conference members this season.

Houston held visiting UCF to a season-low 16% shooting (7 of 44), including 4 of 21 from 3 in a 57-42 win on Jan. 20. The Knights have lost eight consecutive games in this series dating to 2019.

The Cougars feature one of the best defenses in the country, ranked No. 1 in scoring defense and adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom and top five in steal percentage, block percentage and field-goal percentage.

UCF is coming off a 60-52 loss to No. 8 Iowa State on Saturday, as the Cyclones disrupted the Knights with physical defensive principles.

“Your practices must be very intense and physical. It’s the best way to prepare for teams like that,” said Dawkins.

“We have to be aggressive,” added Payne. “We have to use all our guys and keep the same tenacity the whole game and try to come up with a strong start.”

Houston can clinch at least a share of the Big 12 regular season title with a victory. It also would assure them the No. 1 seed in the conference and NCAA tournaments.

UCF’s postseason path isn’t nearly as clear.

The Knights are No. 65 in the latest NCAA NET rankings at 2-6 in Quad 1 games or those against top-30 teams at home, top-50 teams at neutral sites or top 75 teams on the road.

They would need wins against the Cougars and TCU on Saturday, plus a deep run in next week’s Big 12 tournament, to have an outside shot at the 68-team NCAA tournament field.

With a ticket to the Big Dance in doubt, it seems more likely UCF could qualify for the NIT.

Changes to the NIT’s selection process guarantee spots for the two highest-ranked teams (based on NET) from each of the six conferences (ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southern) not to make the NCAAs.

A postseason appearance in Year 1 of the Big 12 would be an strong first step for UCF.

“You want to show you belong and you show you belong by winning and by getting in the postseason,” said Dawkins. “Our guys understand the opportunities in front of them and we need to take advantage of them.”

