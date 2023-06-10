NCAA Tournament: Alabama baseball score vs. Wake Forest: Live updates from super regionals

Alabama baseball will face Wake Forest in the NCAA Tournament Super Regional round in a series starting Saturday.

The Crimson Tide is coming off a sweep in the Tuscaloosa Regional. Alabama picked up wins against Troy, Boston College and Nicholls. The first two wins came with ninth-inning comebacks while the win against the Eagles was never in doubt.

Wake Forest ran through its regional as the No. 1 overall seed with no game being closer than 12 runs.

Only time and TV designations have been announced for Game 1, with Game 2 coming out on Saturday and Monday's Game 3 time only coming if the two teams split the first two.

Crimson Tide baseball vs. Demon Deacons schedule

Game 1: Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN

Game 2: Sunday at TBA, TBD

Game 3: Monday at TBA, TBD*

*-if necessary

NCAA Tournament: Alabama baseball score vs. Wake Forest: Live updates from super regional

