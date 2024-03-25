NCAA tournament - #6 Clemson goes wire-to-wire, eliminates #3 Baylor
Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz, Krysten Peek and NCAA champion Danny Green break down what went wrong for the Bears and look ahead to Clemson’s Sweet 16 matchup with #2 Arizona.
Clemson almost blew a big lead, but held on to advance to the tournament's second weekend.
Jason Fitz kicks off the show solo to get something off his chest about Russell Wilson's latest comments on the I AM ATHLETE podcast. Fitz discusses Russell's persona and whether or not he has enough left in the tank to back up his ever-lofty goals for his career. Next, Fitz is joined by Sumer Sports VP and football analytics expert Eric Eager to take an analytical perspective on some of the bigger in-game decisions from the 2023 season and the NFL Combine (is the Combine as valuable to NFL teams as it's portrayed to be?) before diving into three NFL franchises on their way up and three on the way down and why the duo believe there's reason for optimism/pessimism.
Alabama is headed to its third Sweet 16 in the past five seasons.
The most dramatic clash so far this March is between a coach and a newspaper.
The second round tipped off with an upset, spoiling most of the remaining perfect brackets.
The second round of the women's NCAA tournament continues with 8 more games.
This is Duke's second-straight comeback after being down at halftime.
After a pair of dominant wins, the Illini are headed to their first Sweet 16 since 2005.
Arizona didn't wilt after Dayton cut a 17-point first-half deficit to three. As a result, the Wildcats became the first team to clinch a spot in the Sweet 16.
The penalty drops Alonso from sixth to eighth in the official Australian Grand Prix results.
An official assigned to the game got her master's degree at Chattanooga.
It's the ninth straight Sweet 16 appearance for the Bulldogs.
The Walsh sisters notched wins in 10 of 18 women's swimming events.
Self made it clear that he wasn't bullish on Kansas' national title chances as the Jayhawks struggled down the stretch.
Frustrations were high in Iowa City.
The Oakland guard turned overnight celebrity scored 54 points and sank 17 threes in a pair of NCAA tournament games.
He bit him. He really bit him.
While the day lacked in upsets, it delivered with starpower.
Audi Crooks led the Cyclones to the second-largest comeback win in the history of the NCAA women’s tournament.
In today's edition: Day 1 March Madness recap, previewing today's men's and women's action, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, and more.