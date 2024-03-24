NCAA Tournament 2024: Duke-James Madison among best March Madness games today

Editor's note: Follow all of the men's March Madness action, scores and highlights here with USA TODAY Sports' live coverage.

The first three days of the 2024 NCAA Tournament have provided plenty of excitement for basketball fans across the country. Upsets, controversial finishes, and surprise stars have brought the madness early and often this year.

March Madness' second round continues today with an eight-game slate. Here's the five best games you won't want to miss:

In the South region, Marquette wasn't troubled much in the first round and won 87-69 over No. 15 Western Kentucky. The same can't be said for Colorado which needed a go-ahead shot from KJ Simpson with two seconds left to upset No. 7 Florida 102-100.

Colorado's won 10 of its last 11 games and shot a season-high 63.0% from the field against the Gators. Simpson's game-high 23 points led the way for the Buffs. Colorado got to the line at will against Florida and went 28-of-33 on free throws but that could be tough to replicate against Marquette. The Golden Eagles have allowed opponents to shoot 50% or better from the field just four times this season and haven't given up more than 28 free throw attempts in a game.

Marquette's Kam Jones powered the win over Western Kentucky with 28 points on 10-for-16 shooting. The Golden Eagles were out-rebounded 37 to 44 but outshot the Hilltoppers from the field (47.8% to 40.6%). Colorado's one of the best shooting teams in the country and should keep things closer.

This matchup features two of the best point guards in men's college basketball, Simpson and Marquette's Tyler Kolek. That matchup alone will make this an exciting watch as these two teams vie for a Sweet 16 appearance.

Staying in the South, Duke cruised to a 64-47 victory over No. 13 seed Vermont before James Madison shocked No. 5 seed Wisconsin in a 72-61 win.

Despite not having a 7-footer on their roster, James Madison controlled things down low against Wisconsin, holding an advantage in points in the paint (30-22) and a slight edge in rebounds (37-36). The Dukes made the most of the Badgers' mistakes with 27 points off of 19 turnovers.

Duke's Kyle Filipowski had a season-low three points against Vermont but still notched 12 rebounds and three blocks. He'll be a bigger challenge for the Dukes than Wisconsin's bigs. The Blue Devils take care of the ball better than Wisconsin did in the first round and will be a tough out.

James Madison owns the longest winning streak in men's college basketball at 14 games. The Dukes haven't lost since Jan. 27. Both offenses can put up points at will and should make for an exciting watch.

In the West region, this matchup features two teams who scored blowout wins in the first round. Baylor beat No. 14 seed Colgate 92-67 and Clemson beat No. 11 New Mexico 77-56.

Clemson's in the second round for the first time since 2018 thanks to a standout performance on defense. The Tigers held New Mexico to season-low shooting percentage from the field (29.7%) and three-point territory (13.0%). Baylor's a much better team from deep, though, averaging 39.4% shooting from beyond the arc this season.

The Bears went 16-of-30 from deep against Colgate for its ninth game shooting 50% or better beyond the arc this season. That helped forward Yves Missi, who was dealing with a back injury, shoulder less of a scoring load.

Will Clemson's defense slow down Baylor's potent offense? We'll find out.

Speaking of potent offense, the West region has another must-watch game between Alabama and Grand Canyon.

Grand Canyon's 75-66 upset over No. 5 Saint Mary's gave the program its first NCAA Tournament win. The Antelopes overcame the Gaels' strong defense and got to the line at will, going 28-of-36 in free throw shooting. Grand Canyon limited Saint Mary's to just 38.8% shooting from the field and notched nine blocks overall.

Alabama's an entirely different challenge, though. The top scoring offense in the country can drop 90-plus points at will. The Crimson Tide's defense showed up strong in the first round against Charleston to build a big lead at halftime before cruising to a 109-96 win.

Two high scoring teams fighting for a spot in the Sweet 16 makes for an exciting Sunday game.

In the East region, Yale pulled off an incredible upset over No. 4 seed Auburn 78-76 Friday while San Diego State held on for a 69-65 win over No. 12 UAB.

The Bulldogs got to the line often against Auburn and that kept them in the game. Yale was out-rebounded 35-30, outscored in the paint 32-22, and outshot from the field at 46.2% to Auburn's 50.9%. John Poulakidas led the way with 28 points but 7-footer Danny Wolf leads the team in scoring this season and could be a bigger factor against the Aztecs.

San Diego State's one of the top defenses in the country and Jaedon LeDee was a force in the first round win. But the Aztecs' seniors Lamont Butler and Micah Parrish have lots of experience - including a run to the national championship last year - and will keep San Diego State on track.

It's last year's surprise against a potential Cinderella in another exciting matchup.

