NCAA tournament 2023: Print your bracket, make your March Madness picks now

The 68-team NCAA men's basketball tournament field for 2023 is set. It's time to print your bracket, make your predictions for March Madness and win bragging rights in your office and/or circle of friends for the next year.

Alabama, Houston, Kansas and Purdue are the No. 1 seeds of the tournament. Texas, Arizona, UCLA and Marquette are the No. 2 seeds. Will you pick one of them to win it all?

Play:USA TODAY Sports' March Madness survivor pool

Print away — and come back for more NCAA tournament coverage from the Detroit Free Press.

2023 NCAA tournament printable bracket

Be sure to follow the Detroit Free Press on Twitter (@freep) and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: NCAA bracket 2023: Print yours out, make March Madness picks