NCAA tournament - #2 Tennessee takes down #7 Texas, moves on to Sweet 16
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz, Krysten Peek and NCAA champion Danny Green break down the Vols victory despite some shooting struggles throughout the night.
Jason Fitz kicks off the show solo to get something off his chest about Russell Wilson's latest comments on the I AM ATHLETE podcast. Fitz discusses Russell's persona and whether or not he has enough left in the tank to back up his ever-lofty goals for his career. Next, Fitz is joined by Sumer Sports VP and football analytics expert Eric Eager to take an analytical perspective on some of the bigger in-game decisions from the 2023 season and the NFL Combine (is the Combine as valuable to NFL teams as it's portrayed to be?) before diving into three NFL franchises on their way up and three on the way down and why the duo believe there's reason for optimism/pessimism.
Day 2 of the NCAA women's tournament was dominated by top seeds.
The pool of remaining perfect brackets is hanging on by a thread.
An official assigned to the game got her master's degree at Chattanooga.
The Walsh sisters notched wins in 10 of 18 women's swimming events.
The Wolfpack needed overtime, but are in the Sweet 16 for the first time in nine years.
Frustrations were high in Iowa City.
Most of the women's brackets were already busted midway through the first day of games, too.
The Walsh sisters are putting on a show at the NCAA championships.
With Opening Day just days away, Scott Pianowski delivers his final, crucial fantasy baseball draft tips.
Louisville fans don't have much to cheer for these days. But they had plenty to cheer against on Thursday.
About 96% of brackets had Kentucky advancing out of the first round on Thursday night.
In today's edition: Day 1 March Madness recap, previewing today's men's and women's action, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, and more.
Shohei Ohtani's lawyers have accused fired interpreter Ippei Mizuhara of a "massive theft."
The first full day of NCAA women's tournament action featured No. 11 Middle Tennessee upsetting No. 6 Louisville and plenty of other near-upsets.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein, as the trio kick off the show by reacting to Caleb William's pro day performance and Marvin Harrison Jr's lack thereof – and how important testing is to NFL evaluators. Next up is the latest on wide receiver market, as the Cleveland Browns paid Jerry Jeudy a surprising amount of money (Charles gives his thoughts on why), and Mike Williams is headed to the New York Jets, who have made some impressive moves this offseason. Later, Charles dives into what he's hearing on the 2024 NFL quarterback class and whether or not the hype train has gone too far, especially when you consider a 2021 QB class that was similarly lauded. The trio discuss JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr. and how the puzzle might come together at the end of April. The hosts finish the show with expectations for the upcoming owner's meetings next week, as Jori expects we could see the end of the hip drop tackle and some big changes to the kickoff.
UConn is leading the way on the men's side, while the women's bracket is coming down to just two teams this season.
Several No. 11 seeds have racked up multiple wins in recent tournaments. Are any from this year bound for deep runs?
The Wildcats were eliminated from the first round of the NCAA tournament for the second time in three seasons on Thursday.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine talk about the Cavaliers’ injury luck, the NBA’s relationship with sports gambling, Dante Exum’s journey back from Serbia and more.