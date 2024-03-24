NCAA tournament - #11 NC State rolls on to Sweet 16 with OT win over #14 Oakland

Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz, Krysten Peek and NCAA champion Danny Green break down the Wolfpack's second round performance over Oakland, extending their winning streak to seven games.

JASON FITZ: The clock has hit midnight. The carriage is now a pumpkin. Cinderella is out of the tournament, as NC State takes down Oakland in overtime, 79-73.

Krysten Peek, Danny Green, I'm Jason Fitz, for Yahoo Sports.

Really, both Cinderellas here, but KP, what'd you see?

KRYSTEN PEEK: I can't believe NC State is still playing the way that they're playing. This is their seventh game in 12 days, and Kevin Keatts is taking his team to the Sweet 16 for the first time in nine years. And across the board, they just got it done. I mean, I was waiting for them to hit that wall. They have not hit that wall yet. DJ Burns, 24 points. All starting five players ended up in double digits. And across the board, I mean, they just really-- they knew how to close it out when the game was on the line.

DANNY GREEN: Yeah, I think everyone is shocked both these teams are still playing and in it. But I give a lot of credit to both of them-- Oakland especially. I was a little disappointed they slowed the game down and didn't play in their favor to speed it up because NC State, like she said, has played seven games in 12 days and they have a bigger body in there that I think they could have ran up the floor.

But NC State, give them credit-- they took away Gohlke-- a lot of his 3's. He didn't get as many looks. They contested a lot of them. He couldn't get off, and they kept him under wraps, and they learned to slow the game down and play their style of play.

JASON FITZ: I mean, Oakland did not play well in overtime, particularly. But I think we all agree that that last possession of the game-- they had the ball, with the opportunity to win it. They chose to call time out, which I know you don't always love anyway. And then it just-- they couldn't even get a play off. That was such a huge part of it.

DANNY GREEN: Yeah, the turnovers really cost them, and free throws at the same time. So when you're in a tournament, you got to make sure you take care of the ball and also make your free throws.

JASON FITZ: Well, we're all lucky because we get to see more of "Back side" Burns in the Sweet 16. Woo!