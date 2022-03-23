NCAA Sweet 16 matchups for potential Houston Rockets draft picks
For some of the elite 2022 NBA draft prospects, their stay in “March Madness” was an abbreviated one after a loss in the first or second round of the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball Tounament.
Top prospects that saw their teams lose on the opening weekend included Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Iowa’s Keegan Murray, Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis, Memphis’ Jalen Duren, and Kentucky’s TyTy Washington. All are projected in the top 10 of our latest consensus NBA mock draft.
Others, however — led by Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren and Duke’s Paolo Banchero — remain in the mix. Should those teams win Thursday, Banchero and Holmgren would be on course to face off in one of Saturday’s regional final games, with a spot in the Final Four on the line.
Fans of the Rockets, of course, are watching intently. Not only does Houston (18-54) have its own draft pick, which currently is in the No. 1 positioning slot for the 2022 NBA draft lottery, but they also own a pick from Brooklyn that is tracking to be at No. 16 in the first round, as of now.
Top 14 NBA Draft Prospects Still in the NCAA Tournament
Chet Holmgren
Jaden Ivey
Paolo Banchero
AJ Griffin
Benedict Mathurin
Ochai Agbaji
Mark Williams
Peyton Watson
Caleb Houstan
Trevor Keels
Wendell Moore
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Christian Braun
Christian Koloko
— Chad Ford (@chadfordinsider) March 21, 2022
With those draft parameters in mind, here’s a look at college prospects from the top 20 of the latest consensus mock draft who will be in action on Thursday or Friday in the “Sweet 16” round. Should that prospect’s team advance, Elite Eight games would be held on Saturday (for Thursday’s winners) and Sunday (for Friday’s winners).
With the tournament field culled from 68 teams to 16, the good news is that nearly every matchup from the Sweet 16 onward features a quality opponent. Thus, from a scouting perspective, it’s an ideal opportunity to see how the elite 2022 NBA draft hopefuls perform under pressure.
Scroll on for tournament highlights, statistics, and television details pertaining to each of the remaining top prospects in March Madness.
No. 2: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
Photo by Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Gonzaga: Big, Freshman, 7-1
Chet Holmgren 2021-22 statistics: 14.2 points (60.9% FG, 39.2% on 3-pointers), 9.8 rebounds, 3.7 blocks in 27.0 minutes
Sweet 16 game and TV information: (1) Gonzaga vs. (4) Arkansas, 6:09 p.m. CDT on Thursday, CBS
No. 3: Paolo Banchero, Duke
Photo by Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Duke: Big, Freshman, 6-10
Paolo Banchero 2021-22 statistics: 17.0 points (47.8% FG, 31.7% on 3-pointers), 7.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists in 32.6 minutes
Sweet 16 game and TV information: (2) Duke vs. (3) Texas Tech, 8:39 p.m. CDT on Thursday, CBS
No. 4: Jaden Ivey, Purdue
Photo by Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Purdue: Guard, Sophomore, 6-4
Jaden Ivey 2021-22 statistics: 17.6 points (46.4% FG, 36.4% on 3-pointers), 4.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists in 31.3 minutes
Sweet 16 game and TV information: (3) Purdue vs. (15) Saint Peter’s, 6:09 p.m. CDT on Friday, CBS
No. 6: Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona
Photo by Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona: Wing, Sophomore, 6-6
Bennedict Mathurin 2021-22 statistics: 17.8 points (45.5% FG, 37.2% on 3-pointers), 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists in 32.3 minutes
Sweet 16 game and TV information: (1) Arizona vs. (5) Houston, 8:59 p.m. CDT on Thursday, TBS
No. 9: AJ Griffin, Duke
Photo by Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Duke: Wing, Freshman, 6-8
AJ Griffin 2021-22 statistics: 10.3 points (49.8% FG, 45.5% on 3-pointers), 3.8 rebounds in 23.8 minutes
Sweet 16 game and TV information: (2) Duke vs. (3) Texas Tech, 8:39 p.m. CDT on Thursday, CBS
No. 15: Ochai Agbaji, Kansas
Photo by Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas: Wing, Senior, 6-5
Ochai Agbaji 2021-22 statistics: 19.3 points (47.0% FG, 40.0% on 3-pointers), 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists in 35.0 minutes
Sweet 16 game and TV information: (1) Kansas vs. (4) Providence, 6:29 p.m. CDT on Friday, TBS
