NCAA Super Regional: Georgia vs. N.C. State begins Saturday in Athens

ATHENS-----The Georgia-N.C. State baseball Super Regional will begin Saturday at Foley Field at noon on ESPNU, the NCAA announced Tuesday.

The best-of-three series continues Sunday at noon on ESPNU while Monday’s game time and network is TBA. The Please note game times and ESPN Network subject to change.

Seventh-seeded Georgia has posted a 42-15 record in the first season under Ike Cousins head baseball coach Wes Johnson. The Bulldogs swept through their regional this past Sunday, beating Army, UNC Wilmington and Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs are playing host to their first NCAA Super Regional since 2008 when it beat N.C. State two-out-of-three to advance to the College World Series (CWS). The 10th-seeded Wolfpack (36-20), led by coach Elliott Avent, captured their regional, knocking off Bryant, South Carolina, and James Madison.

The Bulldogs will be making their fifth Super Regional appearance where they are 8-3, winning all four previous ones. Georgia beat Florida State here 2-1 in 2001, Georgia Tech 2-0 in Atlanta in 2004, South Carolina 2-1 in Athens in 2006 and the Wolfpack 2-1 here in 2008. Georgia last advanced to the CWS in 2008 when the Bulldogs finished as the national runner-up. N.C. State is making its sixth appearance in a Super Regional including the first since 2021 when it eliminated top-ranked Arkansas in Fayetteville to reach the CWS.

Ticket Information

A very limited number of general admission seats for the NCAA Athens Super Regional will go on sale starting Wednesday, June 5th at 9 a.m. online at https://georgiadogs.evenue.net/list/BBS, by phone (706-542-1231 or 877-542-1231) or in person at the UGA Ticket Office located in the Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall. The general admission seats are $15. They will be $10 for college students while UGA Students get in free with their UGA ID.

Parking Information

Parking is available in the outfield commuter lot and adjacent parking decks on campus. There is no reserved parking.

NCAA Super Regional Information

The NCAA Tournament field of 64 is now down to 16 teams. There are eight Super Regionals beginning either Friday-Sunday or Saturday-Monday. The eight winners of the Super Regionals advance to the College World Series, slated for June 14-24 in Omaha, Neb. The determination of the CWS order of first-round games both Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15, will be announced Monday, June 10.