NCAA steals leader commits to Oklahoma State

Apr. 24—Steve Lutz has landed his first commitment as the Oklahoma State men's basketball coach.

Arturo Dean, who led the NCAA in steals as a sophomore guard at Florida International, announced his commitment Wednesday on social media.

At 5-foot-11 and 163 pounds, Dean averaged 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4 assists and 3.4 steals in the 2023-24 season. He shot 43% from the field, 19% from 3 and 64% from the free throw line.

He was a two-time member on the Conference USA All-Defense Team and the conference's Freshman of the Year in 2022-23.

In high school, Dean starred at prep powerhouse Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut. He was a four-star recruit.

Dean is the 33rd-ranked point guard transfer. Javon Small, formerly of Oklahoma State, is No. 1.

OSU has five players on its roster as of Wednesday, and they're all guards: Bryce Thompson, Jamyron Keller, Connor Dow, Jeremiah Johnson and Dean. Johnson is a four-star Mike Boynton signee who reaffirmed his OSU commitment to Marshall Scott of Pistols Firing Blog.

The Cowboys need size, and Moussa Cisse, their former center was back on Oklahoma State's campus on Tuesday.