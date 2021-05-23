NCAA softball: UK turns tables on Notre Dame to reach fourth straight Super Regional

Notre Dame hung 12 runs on Kentucky in five innings Saturday. The Fighting Irish couldn’t squeak one across in 14 frames Sunday, allowing Kentucky to advance in the NCAA Division I Softball Tournament.

UK will meet Southeastern Conference-rival Alabama, the tournament’s No. 3 overall seed, in the Super Regional round next weekend. That round — which consists of a best-of-three series — begins May 27 and lasts through May 30. Times and dates for those series were to be announced, but Alabama — with whom UK has split four meetings — will host.

Kentucky was the first to field a threat but, with Cats on first and second, Fighting Irish pitcher Morgan Ryan swiftly got ahead of Mallory Peyton, who struck out swinging to end a scoreless first frame. Notre Dame got its first base-runner after Grace Baalman hit Quinn Biggio with two outs but she struck out Ryan to close strong.

Autumn Humes, UK’s wins leader in the circle, was the first to help Baalman’s effort, putting a one-out long ball just over the left-field fence to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead through two. A chance to threaten further in the third was thwarted by Ryan, who stranded a Wildcat at third after snatching a hard grounder by Erin Coffel.

After covering about 40 feet to secure the last Notre Dame out in the top of the fourth, Renee Abernathy scored the second of three UK runs in the bottom after a Miranda Stoddard a single into deep left that dropped within inches of the foul line. Tatum Spangler drove in the third score on a deep sac fly to make it 4-0.

Leea Hanks led off the fifth with a triple — the first hit for the Fighting Irish — but Baalman needed just five pitches to retire the next three batters. A heady double play turned by the visitors kept another UK threat — its last — at bay in the other half.

Notre Dame in the seventh attempted to rally, but some overly aggressive base-running kept it from mounting a serious comeback bid. Humes relieved Baalman after she issued a four-pitch walk but the starter returned to record the final out. She finished allowing just one hit and a walk on 58 pitches.

Story continues

Championship game one

After falling 12-3 to Notre Dame on Saturday, the Wildcats routed the Fighting Irish 7-0 to force a second championship game.

Humes pitched a complete game for the Wildcats, allowing three hits and no walks on just 65 pitches. Notre Dame’s duo combined to give up 11 hits and three walks on 141 pitches.

Two outs followed a walk by Kayla Kowalik to lead off the game, but Coffel scored her on a single to right, igniting a four-run first for the “visiting” Wildcats. Coffel scored on a double by Peyton, who soon after went back to the dugout on a center-field shot by Abernathy, her 11th of the season.

Another early pitching change by the Fighting Irish, who opted for a similar strategy in the first meeting, didn’t immediately have the desired outcome. Alexis Holloway, whom UK tagged for four hits and three runs before Morgan Ryan relieved her with just one out in the first inning Saturday, gave up four hits and two runs in relief of starter Payton Tidd in the second frame.

Holloway settled down from there, surrendering just two hits over the next three frames before a two-out solo shot by Spangler in the top of the sixth. The Fighting Irish never helped her out at the plate, however: there without a base-runner until the fourth, which it led off with back-to-back singles that prompted a meeting in the UK circle. A fielder’s choice tag-out at third and consecutive fly outs ended the Fighting Irish’s only credible threat of the game.

Second baseman Emmy Blane, a former standout for Christian County High School, ended the contest with a diving takeaway in shallow right.

NCAA softball tournament: UK routs Notre Dame to force winner-take-all battle

From ‘just terrible’ to ESPN-worthy describes UK softball’s wild Saturday