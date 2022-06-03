NCAA softball: UCLA Bruins vs. Northwestern Wildcats score, live updates from WCWS
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- UCLA BruinsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Northwestern WildcatsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The No. 5 seeded UCLA Bruins face the ninth-seeded Northwestern Wildcats in an elimination game in the Women's College World Series on Friday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
Tramel's ScissorTales: Big 12 softball must crack the RPI code for the NCAA Tournament
How to watch UCLA vs. Northwestern
When: 6 p.m. Friday
Where: USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City
TV: ESPN2
Tramel: Kelly Maxwell's mojo helps Oklahoma State softball complete a Big 12 sweep in WCWS
WCWS scoreboard
'Once in a lifetime': Elish family celebrates sister reunion at WCWS with OSU vs. Arizona
UCLA vs. Northwestern live updates
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: WCWS softball: UCLA Bruins vs. Northwestern Wildcats score, updates