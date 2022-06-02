NCAA softball: Mary Iakopo homers, leads unseeded Texas past No. 5 UCLA in WCWS opener

It worked out for the Longhorns in the long run.

Texas opened the Women’s College World Series on Thursday with a 7-2 win over No. 5-seeded UCLA at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. The upset victory is a hot start to the tournament for the unseeded Longhorns, who refused to be stalled by an early delay in the action.

The two teams were still scoreless in the top of the third inning when Texas’ Janae Jefferson sent a bunt down the first-base line. UCLA’s Thessa Malau’ulu scooped the ball up and tossed it to first base only to watch it sail into the outfield.

One run scored as the Texas supporters in the crowd rose to their feet, but their celebration was short-lived.

A five-minute review resulted in the umpires calling runner interference on Jefferson, which took the Longhorns’ run off the board. Cheers turned to boos from Texas’ fans, but the team’s players didn’t spend any time sulking.

They just went back to work.

Mia Scott restored order on the next at-bat with an RBI triple, and Alyssa Washington brought her home right afterward with an RBI single to push the lead to 2-0.

Texas catcher Mary Iakopo (33) is greeted by her team at home plate after hitting a home run in the third inning of a Women's College World Series game against UCLA on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City.

The final blow of the inning came courtesy of Mary Iakopo, who stepped into a pitch and sent a deep bomb over the wall in left field for a two-run home run. It marked her 50th career homer.

Scott struck again in the following inning with an RBI single that extended Texas’ lead to 5-0, and Bella Dayton piled it on with a two-run homer in the sixth.

Hailey Dolcini kept the Longhorns in control from inside the circle.

Aside from a two-run home run by UCLA’s Delanie Wisz in the sixth, the senior pitcher held off the Bruins in a complete outing. She finished with six allowed hits and two strikeouts to secure Texas’ win.

Scott led the Longhorns at the plate with a pair of RBIs and one run on 4-for-4 hitting. Wisz led the Bruins with two RBIs and one run on 2-for-3 hitting.

Texas advances to face the winner of Oklahoma and Northwestern on Saturday at 2 p.m. UCLA will face the loser of Oklahoma and Northwestern on Friday at 6 p.m. in an elimination game.

