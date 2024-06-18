NCAA softball transfer portal: How former OU, Oklahoma State players fared in 2024 season

The transfer portal plays a key role in college sports, and softball is no different.

It's a tool that has helped OU win four straight national championships with the additions of players such as Alyssa Brito and Hope Trautwein. It has also helped OSU make five straight Women's College World Series appearances by adding players such as Lexi Kilfoyl and Rachel Becker.

But the transfer portal can take away talent from a team's roster just as easily, and OU and OSU aren't immune. A total of five players transferred out of the two programs last offseason.

Here's where those players landed and how they fared this season.

2023 OU softball transfers

Oklahoma starting pitcher Jordy Bahl (98) yells to her teammates after ending an inning during a softball game between University of Oklahoma (OU) and Florida State at Marita Hynes Field in Norman, Okla., on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Jordy Bahl, P, Nebraska

Bahl earned two NFCA All-American first-team selections in two seasons with OU. She helped the Sooners win two national championships with a career ERA of 0.99 and 397 strikeouts in 299 ⅔ innings pitched.

But the star pitcher transferred to Nebraska on June 15, 2023. It was a chance to move closer to home for Bahl, who's from Papillion, Nebraska.

Unfortunately, Bahl suffered a season-ending knee injury in the third inning of Nebraska's season opener against Washington on Feb. 8. She'll look to bounce back with the Cornhuskers as a redshirt junior next season.

Jocelyn Erickson, C, Florida

Erickson recorded 31 RBIs, 24 runs and seven homers with a .323 batting average as a freshman at OU in 2023. But she transferred to Florida on July 14, 2023, and took on a larger role.

Erickson made the most of it. The sophomore catcher racked up 86 RBIs, 48 runs and 15 homers with a .389 batting average this season.

Erickson was named the SEC Player of the Year, the Softball America Defender of the Year and an NFCA first team All-American. She led Florida to the Women's College World Series semifinals, where it got eliminated by OU.

Florida's Jocelyn Erickson (8) celebrates a home run in the first inning of the Women's College World Series semifinal game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Florida Gators at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June, 4, 2024.

Sophia Nugent, C, Tennessee

Nugent spent the first two years of her college career with OU. She recorded 28 RBIs, 19 runs and eight homers with a .278 batting average during that time, although she only started in 19 of her 73 appearances.

Nugent then transferred to Tennessee on June 21, 2023, and she started in 52 of her 55 appearances this season. The junior catcher tallied 38 RBIs, 23 runs and 11 homers with a .275 batting average.

The Lady Volunteers earned the No. 3 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, but they fell short of making their second straight WCWS appearance. Tennessee suffered a 2-1 series loss to No. 14 Alabama in the Knoxville Super Regional.

2023 Oklahoma State softball transfers

Tatum Clopton, P, LSU

Clopton spent the first two years of her college career with OSU.

She appeared in six games as a freshman in 2022 and recorded a 5.00 ERA with eight strikeouts in nine innings pitched. But Clopton suffered a shoulder injury the following offseason and redshirted the 2023 campaign.

Clopton then transferred to LSU on July 31, 2023. She redshirted this season with the Tigers, who earned the No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament but suffered a 2-1 series loss to No. 8 Stanford in the Stanford Super Regional.

Bailie Runner, P, Central Arkansas

Oklahoma State pitcher Bailie Runner (59) pitches during a practice at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Runner is a former Oologah High standout who spent the first two seasons of her college career with OSU. She made two appearances and recorded an 11.25 ERA with one strikeout in four innings pitched.

Runner then transferred to Central Arkansas on July 1, 2023. She recorded a 1.66 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 33 ⅔ innings pitched this season.

Central Arkansas went 26-27-1. Its season ended with a 9-3 loss to Eastern Kentucky in the quarterfinals of the ASUN Championships.

