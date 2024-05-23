NCAA Softball Tournament super regional sites: Location, capacity for each college softball stadium

The NCAA Softball Tournament super regionals start Thursday, with eight different sites hosting the final leg of the Road to the Women's College World Series.

All eight top-seeded programs moved on from the regional round, meaning those teams earned the right to host the best-of-three-game series at their home parks for the super regional round ahead of the 2024 WCWS at Devon Stadium in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The venues differ in numerous facets, including age. Oklahoma's Love's Field, for example, opened earlier this season, while UCLA's Easton Stadium has been around since 1994. All of the stadiums have undergone renovations to keep up with the growth of the sport of softball over the years.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 NCAA Softball super regional sites, including capacity and addresses:

2024 NCAA Softball super regional host sites

Austin Super Regional ― Red & Charline McCombs Field

Red & Charline McCombs Field opened its doors on Feb. 7, 1998, and is named after Texas benefactor Red McCombs and his wife, Charline. In 2009, construction was completed on the Longhorns' 4,400-square-foot training facility along the left field line.

Matchup: No. 1 Texas vs. No. 16 Texas A&M

Address: 2001 Comal St., Austin TX

Capacity: 1,252

Location: Austin, Texas

Norman Super Regional ― Love's Field

Three-time defending WCWS champion Oklahoma will host its first super regional at the brand-new park, which opened this season. It is the largest on-campus stadium in the country, with the Sooners announcing record attendance in 2024: 86,581 fans for the regular season

Matchup: No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 15 Florida State

Address: 107 E Constitution St.

Capacity: 4,200

Location: Norman, Okla.

Knoxville Super Regional ― Sherri Parker Lee Stadium

Sherri Parker Lee Stadium opened on Feb. 5, 2008, and is named after Tennessee graduate Sherri Lee. Tennessee announced earlier this year the stadium would undergo the first phase of significant facility upgrades, including a redesigned and expanded team clubhouse and added coaches' offices and other team support areas.

Alabama's softball stadium ― Rhoads Field ― will not host super regionals this year, but was the largest on-campus stadium until Oklahoma's Love's Field opened.

Matchup: No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Alabama

Address: 2323 Stephenson Drive

Capacity: 2,200

Location: Knoxville, Tenn.

Gainesville Regional ― Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium

Katie Seashole Pressley Stadium opened on Feb. 8, 1997, and the stadium initially held 1,200 fans. Renovations in 2018-19 brought the capacity to 2,800, which includes 2,280 seats and the rest of the capacity crowd filling in the berms. The stadium was named after a gift from Jamie and Katie Pressly of West Palm Beach in the summer of 2007.

Matchup: No. 4 Florida vs. Baylor

Address: 2880 Hull Rd

Capacity: 2,800

Location: Gainesville, Fla.

Stillwater Regional ― Cowgirl Stadium

Opened in 2000, Cowgirl Stadium debuted in the Bedlam Series rival Oklahoma on April 5. In 2004 a state-of-the-art scoreboard was added and a new infield was added in 2005. OSU announced new plans for a stadium in 2023, partially located where the old Allie P. Reynolds Stadium for OSU baseball was.

Matchup: No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. Arizona

Address: 701 N Duck. St.

Capacity: 750 (1,700 overflow with additional right-field bleachers)

Location: Stillwater, Okla.

Los Angeles Regional ― Easton Stadium

Easton Stadium opened on Feb. 19, 1994, and is located on the northern boundary of the UCLA campus. The U.S. National Softball used it as the training facility and preparation site for the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics in Atlanta, at which Team USA won the gold medal.

Matchup: No. 6 UCLA vs. No. 11 Georgia

Address: 100 De Neve Dr.

Capacity: 1,328

Location: Los Angeles

Columbia Regional ― Mizzou Softball Complex

The $17.5 million stadium opened on March 3, 2017, after the Tigers originally played at University Field for the first 42 years of the program. The 500-seat venue is attached to the Audrey J. Walton Track-Soccer Field-Stadium. This marks the first super regional here since 2013.

Matchup: No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Duke

Address: 851 Champions Dr.

Capacity: 2,600-plus

Location: Columbia, Mo.

Stanford Super Regional ― Boyd & Jill Smith Family Stadium

Boyd & Jill Stadium Family Stadium has served as the home for the Cardinal since 1997. Many renovations have been made to the stadium to keep it modern, including a state-of-the-art lighting system for the facility, which was added before the 2022 season.

Matchup: No. 8 Stanford vs. No. 9 LSU

Address: 667 Masters Mall

Capacity: 820 seating capacity (scalable capacity of 3,500)

Location: Stanford, Calif.

