NCAA Softball Tournament – Fayetteville Regional info, teams, tickets

Arkansas is cleaning the house and setting the table. Company is coming.

The Razorbacks will host three teams at Bogle Park on the weekend as part of the Fayetteville Regional in the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas, as host, is top seed and will open against Southeast Missouri State in the nightcap Friday. Starting the day at 5 p.m. are No. 2 Arizona and No. 3 Villanova.

Those two games can be seen on ESPN+. It’s unclear whether Saturday’s elimination and semifinal games will air and the same for Sunday’s championship.

Tickets are on sale through the school, though no announcement has been made yet for purchase. This link will update when available.

If you are not planning to head to Bogle for the action, here’s the schedule for watching from home.

Friday, May 17

Game 1 — Arizona vs. Villanova, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 2 — No. 12 Arkansas vs. SE Missouri State, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 18

Game 3 — Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner, 2 p.m. (TBD)

Game 4 — Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser, 4:30 p.m. (TBD)*

Game 5 — Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Winner, 7 p.m. (TBD)*

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Game 3 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner, TBD (TBD)*

Game 7 — Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser, TBD (TBD)* if necessary

* elimination game

