NCAA Softball Tournament bracket: Texas' schedule, TV channels and streaming

Texas may have lost the Big 12 Softball Championship to Oklahoma, but the ultimate strength of their record earned them the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

This earned the Longhorns the right to have the initial weekends of the tournament at home. First up for Texas is fourth-seeded Siena (33-20), a private school just north of Albany, N.Y.

Texas catcher Reese Atwood, the Big 12 Player of the Year, leads a powerful Longhorns offense while a solid defensive personnel buoys a deep pitching staff. UT may have some additional pressure as the top seed of the tournament, but coach Mike White says that they're used to it.

Texas infielder Viviana Martinez (23) looks back after sliding into second base as the Longhorns play Texas State at McCombs Field on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

"Texas always has got a target, you know?" White said. "Now, the target just got a little bit bigger."

Here's everything to know about the tournament.

Full 2024 NCAA Softball Tournament bracket

Click here for the official NCAA Softball Tournament bracket.

Austin Regional

(1) Texas (47-7)

Siena (33-20)

Northwestern (33-11)

Saint Francis (Pa.) (40-12)

Norman Regional

(2) Oklahoma (49-6)

Cleveland State (22-24)

Oregon (28-19)

Boston University (52-4-1)

Knoxville Regional

(3) Tennessee (40-10)

Dayton (33-19)

Miami (Ohio) (48-7)

Virginia (31-18)

Gainesville Regional

(4) Florida (46-12)

FGCU (37-19)

FAU (41-14)

South Alabama (32-18-1)

Stillwater Regional

(5) Oklahoma State (44-10)

Northern Colorado (27-24)

Michigan (41-16)

Kentucky (30-22)

L.A. Regional

(6) UCLA (37-10)

Grand Canyon (48-11)

San Diego State (31-18)

Virginia Tech (39-12-1)

Columbia Regional

(7) Missouri (43-15)

Omaha (41-13)

Indiana (40-18)

Washington (31-13)

Stanford Regional

(8) Stanford (43-13)

Saint Mary's (Calif.) (30-11)

Cal State Fullerton (36-17)

Mississippi State (33-18)

Baton Rouge Regional

(9) LSU (40-15)

Jackson State (33-17)

Southern Illinois (42-9)

Cal (36-17)

Durham Regional

(10) Duke (47-6)

Morgan State (35-18)

Utah (34-20)

South Carolina (34-22)

Athens Regional

(11) Georgia (39-15)

UNC-Wilmington (33-21)

Liberty (36-23)

Charlotte (38-16)

Fayetteville Regional

(12) Arkansas (36-16)

Southeastern Missouri State (28-24)

Villanova (31-22)

Arizona (34-16-1)

Lafayette Regional

(13) Louisiana (42-17)

Princeton (29-16)

Ole Miss (31-25)

Baylor (32-20)

Tuscaloosa Regional

(14) Alabama (33-17)

USC Upstate (30-21)

Southeastern Louisiana (45-13)

Clemson (34-17)

Tallahassee Regional

(15) Florida State (43-13)

Chattanooga (42-14)

UCF (30-23)

Auburn (27-19-1)

College Station Regional

(16) Texas A&M (40-13)

University of Albany (33-11)

Penn State (34-18)

Texas State (45-13)

2024 NCAA Softball Tournament schedule, scores

All times Central. This section will be updated as the NCAA Softball Tournament proceeds.

* If necessary

Austin Regional

Friday, May 17

Game 1: (1) Texas vs. Siena | 3 p.m. Longhorn Network

Game 2: Northwestern vs. Saint Francis (Pa.) | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Saturday, May 18

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | noon

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD

Norman Regional

Friday, May 17

Game 1: Oregon vs. Boston University | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Game 2: (2) Oklahoma vs. Cleveland State | 7 p.m. | ESPNU (Fubo)

Saturday, May 18

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m.

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 4:30 p.m.

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD

Knoxville Regional

Friday, May 17

Game 1: Virginia vs. Miami (Ohio) | 11 a.m. | ESPN+

Game 2: (3) Tennessee vs. Dayton | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Saturday, May 18

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | noon

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD

Gainesville Regional

Friday, May 17

Game 1: (4) Florida vs. Florida Gulf Coast | 11 a.m. | SEC Network (Fubo)

Game 2: South Alabama vs. Florida Atlantic | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Saturday, May 18

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | noon

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD

Stillwater Regional

Friday, May 17

Game 1: Kentucky vs. Michigan | 2 p.m. | ESPN2 (Fubo)

Game 2: (5) Oklahoma State vs. Northern Colorado | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Saturday, May 18

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | noon

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 5 p.m.

Los Angeles Regional

Friday, May 17

Game 1: Virginia Tech vs. San Diego State | 5 p.m. | ESPNU (Fubo)

Game 2: (6) UCLA vs. Grand Canyon | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Saturday, May 18

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | 4 p.m.

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 6:30 p.m.

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD

Columbia Regional

Friday, May 17

Game 1: Washington vs. Indiana | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Game 2: (7) Missouri vs. Omaha | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Saturday, May 18

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m.

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 4:30 p.m.

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD

Stanford Regional

Friday, May 17

Game 1: Mississippi State vs. Cal State Fullerton | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Game 2: (8) Stanford vs. Saint Mary's (Calif.) | 9 p.m. | ESPN2 (Fubo)

Saturday, May 18

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | 4 p.m.

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 6:30 p.m.

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD

REQUIRED READING:How OU softball's Alyssa Brito is encouraging girls to remain involved in sports

Baton Rouge Regional

Friday, May 17

Game 1: Cal vs. Southern Illinois | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Game 2: (9) LSU vs. Jackson State | 5 p.m. | SEC Network (Fubo)

Saturday, May 18

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | Noon

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD

Durham Regional

Friday, May 17

Game 1: South Carolina vs. Utah | 11 a.m. | ESPNU (Fubo)

Game 2: (10) Duke vs. Morgan State | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Saturday, May 18

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | 10 a.m.

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 12:30 p.m.

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD

Athens Regional

Friday, May 17

Game 1: Charlotte vs. Liberty | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Game 2: (11) Georgia vs. UNC-Wilmington | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Saturday, May 18

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | Noon

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD

Fayetteville Regional

Friday, May 17

Game 1: Arizona vs. Villanova | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Game 1: (12) Arkansas vs. Southeastern Missouri State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Saturday, May 18

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m.

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 4:30 p.m.

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD

Lafayette Regional

Friday, May 17

Game 1: (13) Louisiana vs. Princeton | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Game 2: Baylor vs. Ole Miss | 7 p.m. | ESPN2 (Fubo)

Saturday, May 18

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m.

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 4:30 p.m.

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD

Tuscaloosa Regional

Friday, May 17

Game 1: Clemson vs. Southeastern Louisiana | 1 p.m. | ACC Network (Fubo)

Game 2: (14) Alabama vs. USC Upstate | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Saturday, May 18

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m.

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 4:30 p.m.

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD

Tallahassee Regional

Friday, May 17

Game 1: Auburn vs. UCF | 1 p.m. | ESPNU (Fubo)

Game 2: (15) Florida State vs. Chattanooga | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network (Fubo)

Saturday, May 18

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | noon

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD

College Station Regional

Friday, May 17

Game 1: Texas State vs. Penn State | 3 p.m. | ESPNU (Fubo)

Game 2: (16) Texas A&M vs. Albany | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Saturday, May 18

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m.

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 4:30 p.m.

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD

REQUIRED READING: How to buy OU softball tickets for Norman Regional of 2024 NCAA Tournament

How to watch, stream 2024 NCAA Softball Tournament games

TV channel: ABC | ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPNU | Conference networks

Streaming: ESPN+ | Fubo (free trial)

Games that air on traditional cable TV will air on the ESPN family of networks, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. That also includes conference-specific networks such as the ACC and SEC networks. Any game that broadcasts on one of those TV channels can also be streamed on Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Another option for streaming games en route to the 2024 Women's College World Series is ESPN+. Find out how to sign up here.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: NCAA Softball Tournament bracket: Texas' schedule, TV and streaming