NCAA Softball Tournament bracket: Texas' schedule, TV channels and streaming
Texas may have lost the Big 12 Softball Championship to Oklahoma, but the ultimate strength of their record earned them the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
This earned the Longhorns the right to have the initial weekends of the tournament at home. First up for Texas is fourth-seeded Siena (33-20), a private school just north of Albany, N.Y.
Texas catcher Reese Atwood, the Big 12 Player of the Year, leads a powerful Longhorns offense while a solid defensive personnel buoys a deep pitching staff. UT may have some additional pressure as the top seed of the tournament, but coach Mike White says that they're used to it.
"Texas always has got a target, you know?" White said. "Now, the target just got a little bit bigger."
Here's everything to know about the tournament.
Full 2024 NCAA Softball Tournament bracket
Click here for the official NCAA Softball Tournament bracket.
Austin Regional
(1) Texas (47-7)
Siena (33-20)
Northwestern (33-11)
Saint Francis (Pa.) (40-12)
Norman Regional
(2) Oklahoma (49-6)
Cleveland State (22-24)
Oregon (28-19)
Boston University (52-4-1)
Knoxville Regional
(3) Tennessee (40-10)
Dayton (33-19)
Miami (Ohio) (48-7)
Virginia (31-18)
Gainesville Regional
(4) Florida (46-12)
FGCU (37-19)
FAU (41-14)
South Alabama (32-18-1)
Stillwater Regional
(5) Oklahoma State (44-10)
Northern Colorado (27-24)
Michigan (41-16)
Kentucky (30-22)
L.A. Regional
(6) UCLA (37-10)
Grand Canyon (48-11)
San Diego State (31-18)
Virginia Tech (39-12-1)
Columbia Regional
(7) Missouri (43-15)
Omaha (41-13)
Indiana (40-18)
Washington (31-13)
Stanford Regional
(8) Stanford (43-13)
Saint Mary's (Calif.) (30-11)
Cal State Fullerton (36-17)
Mississippi State (33-18)
Baton Rouge Regional
(9) LSU (40-15)
Jackson State (33-17)
Southern Illinois (42-9)
Cal (36-17)
Durham Regional
(10) Duke (47-6)
Morgan State (35-18)
Utah (34-20)
South Carolina (34-22)
Athens Regional
(11) Georgia (39-15)
UNC-Wilmington (33-21)
Liberty (36-23)
Charlotte (38-16)
Fayetteville Regional
(12) Arkansas (36-16)
Southeastern Missouri State (28-24)
Villanova (31-22)
Arizona (34-16-1)
Lafayette Regional
(13) Louisiana (42-17)
Princeton (29-16)
Ole Miss (31-25)
Baylor (32-20)
Tuscaloosa Regional
(14) Alabama (33-17)
USC Upstate (30-21)
Southeastern Louisiana (45-13)
Clemson (34-17)
Tallahassee Regional
(15) Florida State (43-13)
Chattanooga (42-14)
UCF (30-23)
Auburn (27-19-1)
College Station Regional
(16) Texas A&M (40-13)
University of Albany (33-11)
Penn State (34-18)
Texas State (45-13)
2024 NCAA Softball Tournament schedule, scores
All times Central. This section will be updated as the NCAA Softball Tournament proceeds.
* If necessary
Austin Regional
Friday, May 17
Game 1: (1) Texas vs. Siena | 3 p.m. Longhorn Network
Game 2: Northwestern vs. Saint Francis (Pa.) | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Saturday, May 18
Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | noon
Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 2:30 p.m.
Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 5 p.m.
Sunday, May 19
Game 6: TBD vs. TBD
Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD
Norman Regional
Friday, May 17
Game 1: Oregon vs. Boston University | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Game 2: (2) Oklahoma vs. Cleveland State | 7 p.m. | ESPNU (Fubo)
Saturday, May 18
Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m.
Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 4:30 p.m.
Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 19
Game 6: TBD vs. TBD
Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD
Knoxville Regional
Friday, May 17
Game 1: Virginia vs. Miami (Ohio) | 11 a.m. | ESPN+
Game 2: (3) Tennessee vs. Dayton | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Saturday, May 18
Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | noon
Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 2:30 p.m.
Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 5 p.m.
Sunday, May 19
Game 6: TBD vs. TBD
Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD
Gainesville Regional
Friday, May 17
Game 1: (4) Florida vs. Florida Gulf Coast | 11 a.m. | SEC Network (Fubo)
Game 2: South Alabama vs. Florida Atlantic | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Saturday, May 18
Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | noon
Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 2:30 p.m.
Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 5 p.m.
Sunday, May 19
Game 6: TBD vs. TBD
Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD
Stillwater Regional
Friday, May 17
Game 1: Kentucky vs. Michigan | 2 p.m. | ESPN2 (Fubo)
Game 2: (5) Oklahoma State vs. Northern Colorado | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Saturday, May 18
Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | noon
Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 2:30 p.m.
Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 5 p.m.
Los Angeles Regional
Friday, May 17
Game 1: Virginia Tech vs. San Diego State | 5 p.m. | ESPNU (Fubo)
Game 2: (6) UCLA vs. Grand Canyon | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Saturday, May 18
Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | 4 p.m.
Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 6:30 p.m.
Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 9 p.m.
Sunday, May 19
Game 6: TBD vs. TBD
Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD
Columbia Regional
Friday, May 17
Saturday, May 18
Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m.
Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 4:30 p.m.
Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 19
Game 6: TBD vs. TBD
Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD
Stanford Regional
Friday, May 17
Game 1: Mississippi State vs. Cal State Fullerton | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Game 2: (8) Stanford vs. Saint Mary's (Calif.) | 9 p.m. | ESPN2 (Fubo)
Saturday, May 18
Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | 4 p.m.
Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 6:30 p.m.
Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 9 p.m.
Sunday, May 19
Game 6: TBD vs. TBD
Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD
REQUIRED READING:How OU softball's Alyssa Brito is encouraging girls to remain involved in sports
Baton Rouge Regional
Friday, May 17
Game 1: Cal vs. Southern Illinois | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Game 2: (9) LSU vs. Jackson State | 5 p.m. | SEC Network (Fubo)
Saturday, May 18
Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | Noon
Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 2:30 p.m.
Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 5 p.m.
Sunday, May 19
Game 6: TBD vs. TBD
Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD
Durham Regional
Friday, May 17
Game 1: South Carolina vs. Utah | 11 a.m. | ESPNU (Fubo)
Game 2: (10) Duke vs. Morgan State | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Saturday, May 18
Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | 10 a.m.
Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 12:30 p.m.
Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 3 p.m.
Sunday, May 19
Game 6: TBD vs. TBD
Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD
Athens Regional
Friday, May 17
Game 1: Charlotte vs. Liberty | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Game 2: (11) Georgia vs. UNC-Wilmington | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Saturday, May 18
Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | Noon
Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 2:30 p.m.
Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 5 p.m.
Sunday, May 19
Game 6: TBD vs. TBD
Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD
Fayetteville Regional
Friday, May 17
Game 1: Arizona vs. Villanova | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Game 1: (12) Arkansas vs. Southeastern Missouri State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Saturday, May 18
Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m.
Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 4:30 p.m.
Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 19
Game 6: TBD vs. TBD
Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD
Lafayette Regional
Friday, May 17
Game 1: (13) Louisiana vs. Princeton | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Game 2: Baylor vs. Ole Miss | 7 p.m. | ESPN2 (Fubo)
Saturday, May 18
Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m.
Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 4:30 p.m.
Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 19
Game 6: TBD vs. TBD
Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD
Tuscaloosa Regional
Friday, May 17
Game 1: Clemson vs. Southeastern Louisiana | 1 p.m. | ACC Network (Fubo)
Game 2: (14) Alabama vs. USC Upstate | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Saturday, May 18
Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m.
Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 4:30 p.m.
Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 19
Game 6: TBD vs. TBD
Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD
Tallahassee Regional
Friday, May 17
Game 1: Auburn vs. UCF | 1 p.m. | ESPNU (Fubo)
Game 2: (15) Florida State vs. Chattanooga | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network (Fubo)
Saturday, May 18
Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | noon
Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 2:30 p.m.
Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 5 p.m.
Sunday, May 19
Game 6: TBD vs. TBD
Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD
College Station Regional
Friday, May 17
Game 1: Texas State vs. Penn State | 3 p.m. | ESPNU (Fubo)
Game 2: (16) Texas A&M vs. Albany | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Saturday, May 18
Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m.
Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 4:30 p.m.
Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 19
Game 6: TBD vs. TBD
Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD
REQUIRED READING: How to buy OU softball tickets for Norman Regional of 2024 NCAA Tournament
How to watch, stream 2024 NCAA Softball Tournament games
TV channel: ABC | ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPNU | Conference networks
Streaming: ESPN+ | Fubo (free trial)
Games that air on traditional cable TV will air on the ESPN family of networks, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. That also includes conference-specific networks such as the ACC and SEC networks. Any game that broadcasts on one of those TV channels can also be streamed on Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Another option for streaming games en route to the 2024 Women's College World Series is ESPN+. Find out how to sign up here.
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: NCAA Softball Tournament bracket: Texas' schedule, TV and streaming