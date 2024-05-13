NCAA Softball Tournament bracket: Schedule, TV channels, streaming, scores for Road to WCWS

The 2024 NCAA Softball Tournament field has been set.

Although Oklahoma won the Big 12 Tournament championship and has won three consecutive national championships, it was rival Texas who earned the No. 1 overall spot on Sunday. Patty Gasso's OU team was right behind, at No. 2.

The nod was the Longhorns' first ever, despite falling to Oklahoma in the conference championship game. Texas went 2-2 against the Sooners during the regular season. Meanwhile, Oklahoma and Texas' future conference, the SEC, placed all 13 of its teams in the postseason, with eight teams placed in the top 16 and three in the top eight.

Speaking of conference realignment, several teams from the soon-to-be-defunct Pac-12 will be on the Road to the Women's College World Series, including Arizona, Utah, Cal, Stanford, Washington, Oregon and UCLA. They account for 24 of 41 all time Division I NCAA softball championships, not including UCLA's vacated 1995 title. This will be the final tournament in which they recognize the Pac-12 before departing for the likes of the ACC, Big 12 and Big Ten.

Here's the full softball postseason bracket, including TV channels and times for each game:

Full 2024 NCAA Softball Tournament bracket

Austin Regional

(1) Texas (47-7)

Siena (33-20)

Northwestern (33-11)

Saint Francis (Pa.) (40-12)

Norman Regional

(2) Oklahoma (49-6)

Cleveland State (22-24)

Oregon (28-19)

Boston University (52-4-1)

Knoxville Regional

(3) Tennessee (40-10)

Dayton (33-19)

Miami (Ohio) (48-7)

Virginia (31-18)

Gainesville Regional

(4) Florida (46-12)

FGCU (37-19)

FAU (41-14)

South Alabama (32-18-1)

Stillwater Regional

(5) Oklahoma State (44-10)

Northern Colorado (27-24)

Michigan (41-16)

Kentucky (30-22)

L.A. Regional

(6) UCLA (37-10)

Grand Canyon (48-11)

San Diego State (31-18)

Virginia Tech (39-12-1)

Columbia Regional

(7) Missouri (43-15)

Omaha (41-13)

Indiana (40-18)

Washington (31-13)

Stanford Regional

(8) Stanford (43-13)

Saint Mary's (Calif.) (30-11)

Cal State Fullerton (36-17)

Mississippi State (33-18)

Baton Rouge Regional

(9) LSU (40-15)

Jackson State (33-17)

Southern Illinois (42-9)

Cal (36-17)

Durham Regional

(10) Duke (47-6)

Morgan State (35-18)

Utah (34-20)

South Carolina (34-22)

Athens Regional

(11) Georgia (39-15)

UNC-Wilmington (33-21)

Liberty (36-23)

Charlotte (38-16)

Fayetteville Regional

(12) Arkansas (36-16)

Southeastern Missouri State (28-24)

Villanova (31-22)

Arizona (34-16-1)

Lafayette Regional

(13) Louisiana (42-17)

Princeton (29-16)

Ole Miss (31-25)

Baylor (32-20)

Tuscaloosa Regional

(14) Alabama (33-17)

USC Upstate (30-21)

Southeastern Louisiana (45-13)

Clemson (34-17)

Tallahassee Regional

(15) Florida State (43-13)

Chattanooga (42-14)

UCF (30-23)

Auburn (27-19-1)

College Station Regional

(16) Texas A&M (40-13)

University of Albany (33-11)

Penn State (34-18)

Texas State (45-13)

2024 NCAA Softball Tournament schedule, scores

All times Central. This section will be updated as the NCAA Softball Tournament proceeds.

* If necessary

Austin Regional

Friday, May 17

Game 1: (1) Texas vs. Siena | 3 p.m. Longhorn Network

Game 2: Northwestern vs. Saint Francis (Pa.) | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Saturday, May 18

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | noon

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD

Norman Regional

Friday, May 17

Game 1: Oregon vs. Boston University | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Game 2: (2) Oklahoma vs. Cleveland State | 7 p.m. | ESPNU (Fubo)

Saturday, May 18

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m.

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 4:30 p.m.

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD

Knoxville Regional

Friday, May 17

Game 1: Virginia vs. Miami (Ohio) | 11 a.m. | ESPN+

Game 2: (3) Tennessee vs. Dayton | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Saturday, May 18

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | noon

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD

Gainesville Regional

Friday, May 17

Game 1: (4) Florida vs. Florida Gulf Coast | 11 a.m. | SEC Network (Fubo)

Game 2: South Alabama vs. Florida Atlantic | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Saturday, May 18

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | noon

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD

Stillwater Regional

Friday, May 17

Game 1: Kentucky vs. Michigan | 2 p.m. | ESPN2 (Fubo)

Game 2: (5) Oklahoma State vs. Northern Colorado | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Saturday, May 18

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | noon

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD

Los Angeles Regional

Friday, May 17

Game 1: Virginia Tech vs. San Diego State | 5 p.m. | ESPNU (Fubo)

Game 2: (6) UCLA vs. Grand Canyon | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Saturday, May 18

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | 4 p.m.

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 6:30 p.m.

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD

Columbia Regional

Friday, May 17

Game 1: Washington vs. Indiana | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Game 2: (7) Missouri vs. Omaha | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Saturday, May 18

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m.

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 4:30 p.m.

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD

Stanford Regional

Friday, May 17

Game 1: Mississippi State vs. Cal State Fullerton | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Game 2: (8) Stanford vs. Saint Mary's (Calif.) | 9 p.m. | ESPN2 (Fubo)

Saturday, May 18

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | 4 p.m.

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 6:30 p.m.

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD

Baton Rouge Regional

Friday, May 17

Game 1: Cal vs. Southern Illinois | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Game 2: (9) LSU vs. Jackson State | 5 p.m. | SEC Network (Fubo)

Saturday, May 18

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | Noon

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD

Durham Regional

Friday, May 17

Game 1: South Carolina vs. Utah | 11 a.m. | ESPNU (Fubo)

Game 2: (10) Duke vs. Morgan State | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Saturday, May 18

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | 10 a.m.

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 12:30 p.m.

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD

Athens Regional

Friday, May 17

Game 1: Charlotte vs. Liberty | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Game 2: (11) Georgia vs. UNC-Wilmington | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Saturday, May 18

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | Noon

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD

Fayetteville Regional

Friday, May 17

Game 1: Arizona vs. Villanova | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Game 1: (12) Arkansas vs. Southeastern Missouri State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Saturday, May 18

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m.

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 4:30 p.m.

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD

Lafayette Regional

Friday, May 17

Game 1: (13) Louisiana vs. Princeton | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Game 2: Baylor vs. Ole Miss | 7 p.m. | ESPN2 (Fubo)

Saturday, May 18

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m.

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 4:30 p.m.

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD

Tuscaloosa Regional

Friday, May 17

Game 1: Clemson vs. Southeastern Louisiana | 1 p.m. | ACC Network (Fubo)

Game 2: (14) Alabama vs. USC Upstate | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Saturday, May 18

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m.

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 4:30 p.m.

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD

Tallahassee Regional

Friday, May 17

Game 1: Auburn vs. UCF | 1 p.m. | ESPNU (Fubo)

Game 2: (15) Florida State vs. Chattanooga | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network (Fubo)

Saturday, May 18

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | noon

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD

College Station Regional

Friday, May 17

Game 1: Texas State vs. Penn State | 3 p.m. | ESPNU (Fubo)

Game 2: (16) Texas A&M vs. Albany | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Saturday, May 18

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m.

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 4:30 p.m.

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD

How to watch, stream 2024 NCAA Softball Tournament games

TV channel: ABC | ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPNU | Conference networks

Streaming: ESPN+ | Fubo (free trial)

Games that air on traditional cable TV will air on the ESPN family of networks, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. That also includes conference-specific networks such as the ACC and SEC networks. Any game that broadcasts on one of those TV channels can also be streamed on Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Another option for streaming games en route to the 2024 Women's College World Series is ESPN+. Find out how to sign up here.

