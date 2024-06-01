NCAA softball tournament 2024: Today's Women's College World Series games, TV schedule

The field is set for the 2024 Women's College World Series.

The double-elimination tournament begins on Thursday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. Among the competing teams is No. 2-seeded Oklahoma, which is searching for its fourth straight national championship.

Here's a complete look at the bracket:

NCAA softball: WCWS game schedule

Winner's bracket

All times are Central Standard Time

First round

Second round

Game 7: No. 2 Oklahoma 1, No. 6 UCLA 0

Game 8: No. 1 Texas vs No. 4 Florida at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 1 (ESPN)

Semifinals

Game 11: No. 2 Oklahoma vs Winner of Game 9 at 11 a.m. Monday, June 3 (ESPN)

Game 12 (If necessary): Winner of Game 11 vs Loser of Game 11 at 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 3 (ESPN)

Game 13: Winner of Game 8 vs winner of Game 10 at 6 p.m. Monday, June 3 (ESPN2)

Game 14 (If necessary): Winner of Game 13 vs Loser of Game 13 at 8:30 p.m. Monday, June 3 (ESPN2)

Championship (Best-of-three series)

Game 15: Winner of Game 12 vs Winner of Game 14 at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5 (ESPN)

Game 16: Winner of Game 12 vs Winner of Game 14 at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6 (ESPN)

Game 17 (If necessary): Winner of Game 12 vs Winner of Game 14 at 7 p.m. Friday, June 7 (ESPN)

Loser's bracket (Elimination games)

First round

Second round

Game 9: No. 14 Alabama vs Loser of Game 8 at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2 (ABC)

Game 10: No. 8 Stanford vs No. 6 UCLA at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 2 (ESPNU)

