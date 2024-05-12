NCAA softball selection show: Time, TV channel for Texas' Women's College World Series bracket reveal

Texas Longhorns softball looks to continue its historic season in the 2024 NCAA Softball Tournament, starting with the path it will receive on Sunday to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.

Coming off of a 5-1 loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Softball Tournament championship game, the Longhorns will learn their official seeding for the big dance on Sunday at 6 p.m. CT during the 2024 NCAA Softball Tournament Selection Show.

Led by Reese Atwood and Ashton Maloney at the plate and Teagan Kavan inside the circle, Texas has become one of the top teams in the nation this season. The Longhorns — who have the No. 1 hitting offense in the country with a .383 batting average — have earned their first No. 1 overall ranking in national polls since 2016.

Now Texas will look to create another first: winning the Women's College World Series, after coming up short in 2022 to Oklahoma in he WCWS championship series.

Here's what you need to know to watch the NCAA Softball Tournament Selection Show on Sunday:

What channel is the NCAA softball selection show today?

TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming options: ESPN app | Fubo

ESPN2 will broadcast the 2024 NCAA Softball Tournament selection show. You can also stream the selection show via the ESPN app or Fubo, which carries the ESPN family of networks and offers a free trial to select users.

Beth Mowins (host), former U.S. Women's National Team members Jessica Mendoza (analyst) and Michele Smith (analyst), former Big 12 Pitcher of the Year Amanda Scarborough (analyst) and Holly Rowe (reporter) will comprise the crew for the selection show on ESPN2.

When is the NCAA softball selection show?

Date: Sunday, May 12

Time: 6 p.m. CT

The selection show for the 2024 NCAA Softball Tournament will take place on Sunday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

NCAA Softball Tournament schedule 2024

Selection Show: Sunday, May 12

Regionals: Thursday, May 16 through Sunday, May 19

Super Regionals: Thursday, May 23 through Saturday, May 25 or Friday, May 24 through Sunday, May 26

Women's College World Series (in Oklahoma City): Thursday, May 30 through Thursday, June 6 or Friday, June 7

The regional rounds of the NCAA softball tournament — which will be held at the top 16 seeds — will begin on Thursday, May 16 and run through Sunday, May 19. The best-of-three super regional series will then take place either Thursday, May 23 through Saturday, May 25 or Friday, May 24 through Sunday, May 26.

Winners of the eight super regionals will then advance to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, which will begin on Thursday, May 30. It will run through the best of three championship series across Wednesday, June 5 through Friday, June 7 (if necessary).

When is the Women's College World Series?

Start date: Thursday, May 30

End date: Thursday, June 6 or Friday, June 7

The 2024 Women's College World Series will take place at the newly named Devon Park in Oklahoma City beginning on Thursday, May 30. The Women's College World Series will then run through either Thursday, June 6 or Friday, June 7 depending on if a Game 3 needs to be played in the championship series.

Past Women's College World Series champions

Oklahoma took home its third consecutive Women's College World Series title last season. It was the sixth title in the last 11 years for the Sooners, and seventh all time in program history.

Here's a full list of past Women's College World Series champions in the last 10 years:

2023 : Oklahoma

2022 : Oklahoma

2021 : Oklahoma

2020 : Canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

2019 : UCLA

2018 : Florida State

2017 : Oklahoma

2016 : Oklahoma

2015 : Florida

2014 : Florida

2013: Oklahoma

Click here to view the full of Women's College World Series champions dating back to 1982, when softball became an NCAA-sponsored sport.

