OU Sooners sweep UCF Golden Knights in NCAA softball super regional, advance to WCWS

NORMAN — Grace Lyons’ power surge continued and Jocelyn Alo ended her home career in storybook fashion to help lift OU back into the Women’s College World Series.

Lyons belted a pair of home runs, driving in four as the top-seeded Sooners finished off the sweep of No. 16 seed Central Florida with a 7-1 win at Marita Hynes Field.

During her first three collegiate seasons, Lyons had 27 home runs.

Her homers Saturday were the 20th and 21st of the season.

The Sooners (54-2) are in the WCWS for the sixth consecutive time, the longest streak in program history.

OU has swept the super regionals in each of those six seasons.

The WCWS begins Thursday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

OU got on the board quickly Saturday, as Alyssa Brito’s single scored Jayda Coleman, who drew a leadoff walk.

Lyons led off the third with a solo shot to left to put the Sooners up 2-0.

But the Sooners had plenty of opportunities early in the game to grow their lead, leaving seven on base in the first three innings.

Nicole May made sure OU had enough to hold on, though.

May worked around a pair of first-inning singles, and walks in the second and third innings to keep the Knights off the board before she settled down and retired nine consecutive hitters before Jada Cody’s solo homer in the sixth.

In the fourth, Lyons drove a 3-1 pitch over the wall just to the right of center field for a three-run home run.

Jana Johns, another of the Sooners’ seniors, belted a solo shot in the fifth.

In Alo’s final regular-season at-bat at Marita Hynes Field, she belted a go-ahead grand slam in Bedlam.

Alo looked as if she ended her postseason career at the stadium in similar fashion, battling through her sixth-inning at-bat to a full count and then driving the next pitch well over the left-field wall for her 29th home run of the season and 117th of her career.

But the Sooners’ offense kept going, bringing her back to the plate in the seventh, where she drew a walk.

Alo was replaced by pinch-runner Sophia Nugent as the sold-out crowd first gave the all-time home run record-holder a standing ovation and then broke out into a chant of “Jocy, Jocy,” before Alo emerged for a quick curtain call.

May (15-0) finished off her seventh complete game of the season by retiring the side in order in the seventh, ending with a fly ball to center snagged by Jayda Coleman to clinch yet another WCWS berth.

