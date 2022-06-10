NCAA softball: OU Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns score, updates from WCWS finals Game 2

In this article:

The Oklahoma Sooners face the Texas Longhorns in Game 2 of the Women's College World Series championship series Thursday night at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. The Sooners are one win away from their sixth NCAA title. Here's what you need to know:

Carlson: OU football coach Brent Venables blown away by Jocelyn Alo, Sooners. 'Like a nuclear bomb.'

How to watch OU vs. Texas

What: Game 2 of the WCWS championship series

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City

TV: ESPN2

'God just made me OU': How Antonio Record became the Marlins Man of Sooner athletics

'It's choreographed chaos': Why USA Softball maintenance crew is an unsung hero at WCWS

WCWS championship series schedule

Best-of-three series between OU and Texas:

Game 1: Oklahoma 16, Texas 1

Game 2: 6:30 p.m. Thursday (ESPN2)

*-Game 3: 7:30 p.m. Friday (ESPN)

x-If necessary

Carlson: How Patty Gasso built a softball powerhouse, changed OU athletics 50 years after Title IX

Previous NCAA softball champions

2021: Oklahoma (56-4)

2020: Canceled due to pandemic

2019: UCLA (56-6)

2018: Florida State (58-12)

2017: Oklahoma (61-9)

2016: Oklahoma (57-8)

2015: Florida (60-7)

2014: Florida (55-12)

2013: Oklahoma (57-4)

2012: Alabama (60-8)

2011: Arizona State (60-6)

2010: UCLA (50-14-1)

2009: Washington (51-12)

2008: Arizona State (66-5)

2007: Arizona (50-14-1)

2006: Arizona (54-11)

2005: Michigan (65-7)

2004: UCLA (47-9)

2003: UCLA (54-7)

2002: California (56-19)

2001: Arizona (65-4)

2000: Oklahoma (66-8)

1999: UCLA (63-6)

1998: Fresno State (52-11)

1997: Arizona State (61-5)

1996: Arizona (58-9)

1995: UCLA (50-6)

1994: Arizona (64-3)

1993: Arizona (44-8)

1992: UCLA (54-2)

1991: Arizona (56-16)

1990: UCLA (62-7)

1989: UCLA (48-4)

1988: UCLA (53-8)

1987: Texas A&M (56-8)

1986: Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1)

1985: UCLA (41-9)

1984: UCLA (45-6-1)

1983: Texas A&M (41-11)

1982: UCLA (33-7-2)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

'To meet them here is insane': How Hope Trautwein went from Texas fan to OU softball ace?

NCAA softball tournament scoreboard

Carlson: Tom Brady DMs, HR records & a fan frenzy: How OU's Jocelyn Alo became softball's Babe Ruth

OU vs. Texas live updates

A Twitter List by jeffpattOKC

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: NCAA softball: OU Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns score, WCWS live updates