NCAA softball: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns score, live updates from WCWS

The Oklahoma Sooners face the Texas Longhorns in the winners' bracket of the Women's College World Series on Saturday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. Here's what you need to know:

More: How does OU softball's first loss to Texas affect the WCWS rematch? Sooners learned plenty

How to watch OU vs. Texas

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City

TV: ABC

More: How OU softball's Rylie Boone had her breakout game of a breakout season in the WCWS

Tramel's ScissorTales: Big 12 softball must crack the RPI code for the NCAA Tournament

WCWS scoreboard

WCWS 2022: Game times, scores & TV schedule for NCAA softball Women's College World Series

OU vs. Texas live updates

A Twitter List by jeffpattOKC

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: NCAA softball: OU Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns score, WCWS updates