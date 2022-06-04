NCAA softball: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns score, live updates from WCWS
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Texas LonghornsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Oklahoma SoonersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Arizona WildcatsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Oklahoma Sooners face the Texas Longhorns in the winners' bracket of the Women's College World Series on Saturday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. Here's what you need to know:
More: How does OU softball's first loss to Texas affect the WCWS rematch? Sooners learned plenty
How to watch OU vs. Texas
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City
TV: ABC
More: How OU softball's Rylie Boone had her breakout game of a breakout season in the WCWS
Tramel's ScissorTales: Big 12 softball must crack the RPI code for the NCAA Tournament
WCWS scoreboard
WCWS 2022: Game times, scores & TV schedule for NCAA softball Women's College World Series
OU vs. Texas live updates
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: NCAA softball: OU Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns score, WCWS updates