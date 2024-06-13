How NCAA settlement could impact new sports facilities for Georgia and the SEC

Nearly $179 million in major facility upgrades to athletic venues are slated to be completed at the University of Georgia over the next eight months.

UGA athletic director Josh Brooks is glad that the majority of that construction is done as athletic departments assess how nearly $2.8 billon in NCAA proposed settlements in three antitrust cases with past and current athletes and additional future payments to athletes will affect their bottom lines going forward.

“That’s been a very common statement from a lot of athletic departments that the days of building, building, building are going to slow down,” Brooks said. “I do anticipate that as revenues get shifted, that’s a good possibility. That’s why I’m glad we were able to get so much done these last few years to get us caught up to where we’re in a great position facility-wise. I do anticipate that the era of building will slow down.”

By the end of the summer, $68.5 million in upgrades will be complete at Sanford Stadium. By next season, $45 million will be spent on baseball’s Foley Field and $38.5 million on Jack Turner Stadium for softball. New $26.7 million indoor tennis courts opened this spring.

Already approved, with a completion date by spring 2026, is a new track and field complex that will cost another $59.8 million.

SEC presidents and athletic directors discussed last month in Destin how to adjust for an expense category of some $20 million annually starting in fall 2025. That money will be a revenue distribution to athletes as part of the settlement.

“Business as usual is over,” Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts said. “This is a new model. … 'Hoping that we can somehow find creative ways around it and just maintain the status quo,' is not going to be the answer. It’s going to be hard, it’s going to be challenging and we’re going to have to step up to the plate and make hard decisions.”

What other SEC schools have planned for facility upgrades

Construction on the Jack Turner Softball stadium

What that means for facility projects in an ultracompetitive SEC now with 16 schools remains to be seen.

“If those are facility enhancements that generate additional revenue to you to fill a gap that you need, now that’s a different piece,” Alberts said. “Things that don’t generate revenue for you, does it look different? Probably.”

One SEC school already has announced a change of plans.

Ole Miss is pausing $30 million upgrades to baseball’s Swayze Field that it had announced earlier this year.

“We’ve pulled back with a few of our facilities,” Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter said at an alumni event in Memphis, according to the Clarion Ledger, of Jackson, Miss. “We have great facilities right now that we're going to continue to maintain, renovate, those type of things. Probably for the next couple of years, you won’t see anything major.”

Alabama is building a basketball training and player development facility connected to its coliseum at a cost of nearly $57 million, rather than a new $250 million arena.

"We’re focused on trying to navigate the waters of college athletics right now and the uncertainty with the House (case) litigation and such making sure we don’t put our institution in a bad financial position,” Alabama AD Greg Byrne told The Tuscaloosa News.

A $25.7 million Auburn project, funded by the athletic department, for a new videoboard in Jordan-Hare Stadium was approved last week, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.

Alberts said capital projects at Texas A&M now need to be centered on generating more revenue and points of sale.

When he was Nebraska athletic director attending football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, he was struck by what he saw in the locker room at the NFL club’s stadium.

“It was practical, it was a rectangle with lockers,” he said. “Not nearly as nice as we have in the college space. Could some of those things change? Certainly. I think things become more practical.”

That could mean some teams taking chartered flights could go commercial, or from flying to taking a bus.

“At this day and age we need to look at every dollar we’re spending and making sure it’s going to the best purpose possible,” Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said.

What college athletics' facility projects could look like in the future

Bryan McCaffrey, project executive for DPR Construction which has worked on facilities at Georgia, Clemson and Georgia Tech, said schools like UCF and Arizona State in the Big 12 and SMU in the ACC will still eye upgrades to compete in new conferences.

“The institutions that need to get equalized will build facilities,” McCaffrey told the Banner-Herald “But the top-tier institutions like Georgia or Alabama … they’re now going to turn to a couple of different approaches. Amenities in the stadium. How can it improve my ticket revenue, the fan experience?”

DPR worked on Sanford Stadium’s west end project, the indoor practice facility and the Butts-Mehre expansion and renovation that included a football operations center.

DPR is building Georgia Tech’s student-athlete performance center at the northeast corner of Bobby Dodd Stadium

While he said “big, major projects” could be on the decline, he said he still expects schools will upgrade facilities used by women’s teams to comply with Title IX.

Some facility projects are viewed as worth it not only for the players and fans, but the bottom line.

Stricklin pointed to Florida baseball’s $65 million Condron Family Ballpark, which opened in 2021.

“We’re generating like seven times more revenue off of that facility,” Stricklin said. “There are some facility projects that might help you make more money to help take care of some of this. We’ve got to invest a little bit to make a little bit.”

Florida is planning to renovate football’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at a cost of about $400 million. Stricklin said the school could nearly double its revenue at the stadium.

He said that athletic departments will “do a total autopsy of every single part of our programs,” in curbing spending.

He said putting corporate patches on uniforms a la pro sports teams could be considered. The NCAA already approved corporate logos to go on fields this season.

South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner, like Georgia’s Brooks, said the Gamecocks “are in a good place,” across its sports facilities, something he told his staff a couple of months ago.

“With the settlement, there are a lot of dollars that are going in a different direction,” Tanner told the Banner-Herald. “It doesn’t mean we’re going to cease…but it’s got to be more strategic than ever.”

The school has plans for upgrades to football’s Williams-Brice Stadium that will create more premium spaces which would generate more revenue.

Texas will start building an indoor practice facility this summer that will be completed in 2025 at a cost of $70 million, according to 247Sports.

Athletic director Chris Del Conte said that project and others “down the road,” will be privately fundraised.

“We’re good,” Del Conte said. “We’ll be ready. … Be prudent in what your doing.”

Said Alberts: “We’ve just always had enough increasing revenue to overcome dumb expenses. I’ve said it 100 times, I’ll say it again. We don’t have a revenue problem in college athletics, we have an expense problem. Does this reframe our thinking? Does it create some discipline? Heretofore, it hasn’t. But you know based on this reality, the flow of money is going to change. And it certainly is going to have an impact. What that is, I’m not sure.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: NCAA athletes settlement: How would new SEC sports facilities be affected