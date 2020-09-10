NCAA senior vice president shoots down basketball tournament expansion originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

An ACC proposal spearheaded by Duke coach Mike Kryzewski to allow everyone to make next season's March Madness tournament took a big blow on Thursday.

NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt shot down the idea of the possible expansion, per Andy Katz.

Statement from @NCAA SVP Dan Gavitt on the @accmbb proposal for an all eligible Division I 2021 @marchmadness: pic.twitter.com/rUQ1jHuYcB — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) September 10, 2020

The expansion would have allowed all of the 357 programs in the NCAA Division I field to make next season's March Madness in order to promote unity and safety among the student athletes in the sport. Locally, the new tournament idea would allow a record 26 teams from around the DMV area, including what would be first-time participants in William & Mary.

Gavitt, however, isn't ready to embrace that idea quite yet.

"While all who care about the game are entitled to their opinion, and we'll always listen respectfully, at this time we are not working on any contingency plan that involves expanding the tournament field," Gavitt's statement read.

Gavitt said last month that by mid-September the NCAA will provide direction as to whether the season will start on time or not.

"We recognize that we are living and operating in an uncertain time, and it is likely that mid-September will be just the first milestone for many important decisions pertaining to the regular season and the NCAA basketball championships," Gavitt said. "While circumstances may warrant flexibility resulting in a different and perhaps imperfect season, the ultimate goal is to safely provide student-athletes and teams with a great college basketball experience."

Currently, the college basketball season is slated to start Nov. 10.