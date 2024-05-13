How NCAA rule on visits is impacting Arizona high school spring football

Spring football showcases designed to draw college recruiters haven't gone away in Arizona, but Gilbert Higley coach Eddy Zubey isn't interested in those this year.

He opted out of any school spring showcases, in which multiple high school teams participate, because of the new NCAA rule that limits college to just one visit per high school during these three to four weeks of spring football. A visit would count even for a showcase.

"I want the opportunity to sit down in front of the college coach and talk to him about each of my players," Zubey said. "That cannot happen at a showcase. There are too many coaches and too many players to get a coach to five to 10 minutes to go over all of our players.

"So now these schools are having to stop by Higley and I get to sit down with them and talk to them about our guys."

Phoenix Pinnacle on Monday night scheduled its spring football showcase from 4 to 8 p.m. It includes Phoenix North, Prescott, Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain, Scottsdale Chaparral, Paradise Valley and Anthem Boulder Creek. It advertised to college coaches that the high school coaches would be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Pinnacle to discuss their athletes.

But Zubey wonders how many coaches would be willing to stick around to watch the teams practice later that night. He's not the only coach who frowns on the NCAA rule limiting spring contacts with high school teams.

"I don't like this rule," Phoenix Brophy Prep coach Jason Jewell said. "I think it hurts kids. For example, it used to be let's say the wide receivers coach came Monday and saw a good-looking offensive line prospect. He would film at practice and send clips back to the OL coach. Then the OL coach would come back and see the prospect. They can no longer do this."

Phoenix Sandra Day O'Connor coach Brian Cole feels like more rules are being implemented by the NCAA to hinder recruitment of high school football players, while the transfer portal has taken over for college coaches as the quickest way to reload their rosters with more experienced players.

"The college transfer portal already puts high school recruits behind in the process, and now the one time spring visit by D-I coaches seems like another step that takes away opportunities for them," Cole said.

Cole said he's noticed some of the bigger high school football programs are opting out of the showcases this year.

"The ones who feel like the D-I coaches will stop by their schools, because they have a few D-I guys, don’t feel it’s advantageous to do a Showcase," Cole said. "We will continue to put on a Showcase, and invite college coaches from all divisions.

"We feel like many of the high schools will still benefit by getting their players in front of a high number of college coaches at one time. The new rule may keep away some D-I coaches, but D-II, D-III, NAIA, and JUCO coaches aren’t limited on visits, so we still hope to see a large number of coaches at showcases."

Scottsdale Chaparral coach Doug Nisenson said a factor that can come into play is pulling players out of classes to accommodate visiting coaches' schedules.

"While academics do come first, we have to recognize the impact football can have on a kid in the classroom," Nisenson said. "For many kids, it is their motivator, and may be the only way some consider attending college.

"At Chaparral, one of our top priorities as a program is to help kids get recruited. So we make sure to always accommodate college coach visits, get them our players' info and film, follow up with them, and get our kids in front of them."

Nisenson said last year a Division I coach would come by the school, learn about a player, and then come to see him during lifting, practice or a showcase.

"Now that option will not exist," Nisenson said. "It is one or the other under this new rule. Whether showcases will continue to be as well attended by college coaches remains to be seen. From our perspective our coaching staff will adapt in whatever ways necessary to continue to give our players as much opportunity as we can."

The Chandler Unified School Spring Football Jamboree is being split up over two days this week, rather than all on one day like in the past. Tom Jovanovski, who works with Chandler Hamilton football to get college coaches connected, said the Jamboree works out well, because the practice times are spread out and college coaches can follow one team's practice, before heading over to another high school two hours or so later.

On Tuesday, Gilbert Perry's spring jamboree practice will begin at 7 a.m. Chandler Hamilton will conduct its practice at 9 a.m. And Chandler Arizona College Prep goes at 11 a.m. On Wednesday, Chandler practices at 7 a.m., with Queen Creek Casteel at 11 a.m. and Chandler Basha at 1:30 p.m.

"I think there will be a lot of schools there," Jovanovski said.

Chandler coach Rick Garretson said the new NCAA Division I guideline limits coaches attending practice, "and most likely attending a showcase or our CUSD Jamboree."

"I really don’t think it takes away from someone getting eyes on those kids they have interest in," Garretson added. "From our perspective, I wouldn’t change anything in Arizona high school football as it relates to spring ball, showcases or jamborees."

