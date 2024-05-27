NCAA Regional host sites announced, Clemson set to host

INDIANAPOLIS – The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announced the 16 regional sites for the 77th annual NCAA Division I Baseball Championship.

The 16 regional sites, with host institutions and records are as follows:

Athens, Georgia – Georgia (39-15)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (42-13)

Charlottesville, Virginia – Virginia (41-15)

Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson (41-14)

Bryan-College Station, Texas – Texas A&M (44-13)

Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon State (42-14)

Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (43-14)

Greenville, North Carolina – East Carolina (43-15)

Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (50-11)

Lexington, Kentucky – Kentucky (40-14)

Norman, Oklahoma – Oklahoma (37-19)

Raleigh, North Carolina – NC State (33-20)

Santa Barbara, California – UC Santa Barbara (42-12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma – Oklahoma State (40-17)

Tallahassee, Florida – Florida State (42-15)

Tucson, Arizona – Arizona (36-21)

By being awarded a regional, all 16 host institutions have also been selected to the 64-team championship field.

Each regional field features four teams, playing in a double-elimination format. All 16 regionals are scheduled to be conducted from Friday, May 31 to Monday, June 3 (if necessary).

UC Santa Barbara is hosting for only the second time and for the first time in Santa Barbara (it hosted at a neutral site at Lake Elsinore in 2015).

Florida State is hosting a baseball regional for the 36th time in tournament history, the most by any school. Oklahoma is hosting for the first time since 2010.

Arkansas, Clemson, Kentucky, Oklahoma State and Virginia each hosted regionals in 2023 and Oklahoma State is hosting for a third consecutive season.

The full 64-team field, top-16 national seeds, first-round regional pairings and site assignments will be announced at Noon (ET), on Monday, May 27. The one-hour program will be shown live on ESPN2. The committee will set the entire 64-team bracket through both the super regionals and the first round of the Men’s College World Series and will not reseed the field after play begins.

Selection of the eight super regional hosts will be announced on www.NCAA.com/mcws, Tuesday, June 4 at 10 a.m. (ET).

There are 30 Division I Conferences which will receive an automatic berth in the field of 64, along with 34 at-large selections. The Men’s College World Series begins play Friday, June 14, at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

-Press release via the NCAA

