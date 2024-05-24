NCAA reaches deal with power conferences to pay players directly

We’re just a couple of years into the NIL era, but it seems the college football landscape is about to see another major change.

On Thursday, the NCAA and Power Five conferences reached a settlement on three active anti-trust cases that would pave the way to allow schools to pay players directly. The proposed settlement would create a $2.8 billion damages pool for current and former athletes, to be paid over 10 years.

According to a report from USA TODAY Sports, the agreement is expected to create a capped total for how much players could be paid that would create at least a $20 million annual budget impact for programs that hit the cap.

Players would also still be permitted to earn NIL benefits under the framework of the deal.

There’s a lot still to be determined, and we don’t exactly know what this is going to look like in practice. But it’s clear that college sports as we’ve known them for decades are about to change significantly.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire