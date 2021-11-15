NCAA Re-Rank 1-130 gets shakeup in top 10 with Michigan moving up as Oklahoma falls

After a solid road victory, Cincinnati held Alabama at bay and remains No. 2 in the USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-130, though the gap between the two is tightening as the Crimson Tide continue to roll toward another SEC West championship.

There's a shakeup just behind the top three that remains led by undefeated Georgia, which cruised to a comfortable victory at Tennessee. Oregon replaces Oklahoma at No. 4, followed by Ohio State at No. 5 and Michigan at No. 6. The Wolverines are up three spots after squeezing past Penn State with a late touchdown pass on the road.

Michigan tight end Erick All scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Penn State at Beaver Stadium.

Oklahoma's loss to Baylor drops the Sooners five spots to No. 9 and into second place among Big 12 teams, trailing No. 7 Oklahoma State. Baylor is up seven to No. 12, rebounding from last week's bad loss to TCU.

OVERREACTIONS: Lane Kiffin's off-field antics are hurting Mississippi

OBSERVATIONS: Why does Penn State, Franklin keeps losing big games?

HIGHS AND LOWS: Winners and losers for Week 11 in college football

Three teams debut in this week's Top 25: No. 22 Louisiana-Lafayette, 9-1 and winners of the Sun Belt West; No. 23 Arkansas, which beat LSU in overtime; and No. 24 Wisconsin, home to the nation's best defense in yards allowed per play and per game.

Wisconsin gives the Big Ten five teams in the Top 25, tying the SEC for most of the conference. Joining the Badgers are the Buckeyes, Wolverines, No. 8 Michigan State and No. 14 Iowa. In the SEC, there's Georgia, Alabama, No. 10 Ole Miss, No. 20 Texas A&M and the Razorbacks.

And four teams moved up by 15 or more spots. Texas Tech is up 20 to No. 57 after beating Iowa State with a 62-yard field goal as time expired. Florida State moved up 15 to No. 65 after beating rival Miami. East Carolina is up 19 to No. 67 after beating Memphis to reach bowl eligibility and Georgia State went up 18 to No. 80 after upsetting Coastal Carolina.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football NCAA Re-Rank: Oklahoma loss shakes up top 10