What NCAA raising FBS transition fee to $5M means for Austin Peay football

Austin Peay's attempt to move its football program to FBS will now be a whole lot pricier.

On Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Council approved rule changes that affect teams hoping to transition from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision.

The most notable of these changes is an increase to the transition fee. Starting immediately, any program looking to move from FCS to FBS will have to pay $5 million instead of the previous $5,000.

Additionally, FBS schools will need to offer at least 210 scholarships per year, amounting to at least $6 million annually, and be required to provide at least 90% of those scholarships in 16 sports over a rolling two-year period effective as of August 2027.

For schools that begin transitioning to FBS in 2024 or later, those requirements must be met before the two-year transition process concludes. This would include Austin Peay, which has not officially begun its transition to FBS despite athletic director Gerald Harrison having declared the school's plans to do so.

The proposal had been in the works since May. In August, Harrison said he was not deterred by the proposal, and that the biggest obstacle was not the increase to the transition fee but the total scholarships APSU would be required to fund.

There is one element of the approved changes that seemingly works in Austin Peay's favor. Effective immediately, the DI Council eliminated average attendance requirements for FBS schools. Previously, teams were required to average 15,000 fans at least once during a two-year period in order to maintain membership in FBS.

APSU would not have been able to meet that requirement at present, as Fortera Stadium currently has a capacity of 10,100. Harrison has said he wants to increase Fortera Stadium's capacity, however.

